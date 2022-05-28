Kerry's attacking depth to be tested after Clifford KO

The true depth of Kerry's forward unit will be tested this afternoon when they line out for the Munster football final without David Clifford.

Jack O'Connor has named a matchday 26 that surprisingly doesn't include the reigning All-Star full-forward due to an apparent minor injury.

Clifford's place goes to the ultra experienced Paul Geaney who came on earlier this month in the semi-final win over Cork and kicked two points as the Kingdom turned the screw in the second-half at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The other change for the Killarney encounter is also in attack where Killian Spillane returns in place of his brother Adrian, meaning a novel full-forward line triumvirate of Tony Brosnan, Geaney and Spillane.

Veteran midfielder David Moran, also influential when he came on against Cork, has been retained on the bench. Opponents Limerick are unchanged from the side that defeated Tipperary in the semi-final.

Leinster finalists Kildare have brought the fit again Ryan Houlihan back into defence for their Croke Park clash with Dublin this evening.

Injury ruled Houlihan out of the semi-final win over Westmeath though he returns at corner-back in place of Mike Joyce.

Boss Glenn Ryan will be delighted to beef up his defence after leaking 2-15 last time out.

Galway have named Patrick Kelly in their starting lineup for Sunday's Connacht football final against Roscommon.

Mountbellew-Moylough man Kelly came off the bench for Finnian O Laoi in the provincial semi-final defeat of Leitrim, a change that remains in place for the western decider with O Laoi listed among the substitutes.

It's a strong Galway team with Paul Conroy, the GAA's Player of the Month for April, at midfield again alongside Cillian McDaid.

Damien Comer and Shane Walsh are named in a lethal looking full-forward line with Kelly at right half-forward.

The sole change for Ulster finalists Derry is the return of Emmett Bradley at midfield.

Bradley was the first substitute introduced in the semi-final win over Monaghan and replaced the injured Niall Loughlin though he has apparently shaken off that setback to start in the full-forward line again.

Bradley instead replaces Niall Toner though having also named this exact team before the Monaghan game, only to leave Bradley among the reserves, boss Rory Gallagher may have another matchday surprise up his sleeve.

Kerry (SFC v Limerick): S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B O Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; P Clifford, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; T Brosnan, P Geaney, K Spillane.

Limerick (SFC v Kerry): D O'Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Derry (SFC v Donegal): O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, S Downey, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Kildare (SFC v Dublin): M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely, K O'Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Galway (SFC v Roscommon): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Tipperary (Tailteann Cup v Carlow): M O'Reilly; S O'Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, S O'Connell; C Kennedy, M Russell; T Doyle, J Kennedy, M Kehoe; M O'Shea, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.