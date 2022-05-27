Weekend GAA previews: Kerry and Dublin to prevail on super Saturday

TOMORROW

Munster SFC final.

Kerry v Limerick, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm, (M. McNally, Monaghan) Live RTÉ.

Limerick shouldn’t be found wanting in the physical stakes and they have a couple of bombers who will test the legs of the Kerry defenders but anything other than a Kingdom victory is unthinkable. It’s a day Limerick have been building towards steadily under Billy Lee’s stewardship but if only it had come at home. This is likely to be Kerry’s last game for four weeks so the word from Jack O’Connor will be to make it count.

Verdict: Kerry.

Leinster SFC final.

Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 5pm, (P. Neilan, Roscommon) Live RTÉ.

Neither of Dublin’s landslide victories against Wexford and Meath have deterred the Kildare faithful from believing this could be the day they end the neighbours’ 11-year reign over the province. Glenn Ryan is level-headed enough to know that beating a weakened Dublin side in Newbridge in the league is one thing and this afternoon’s final is most certainly another. Do Kildare have the artillery in their attack to seriously hurt Dublin? They most certainly do but will they have enough of the ball to inflict enough damage? It’s unlikely.

Verdict: Dublin.

Tailteann Cup, 1st round.

Leitrim v Antrim, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm, (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live GAAGO.

The formbook is largely made redundant by the amount of time that has passed since their provincial exits but Leitrim’s massive loss to Galway is bound to have scarred. Antrim disappointed themselves against Cavan but can summon enough willpower to progress.

Verdict: Antrim.

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm, (D. Gough, Meath).

Down’s difficulties have been well aired at this stage and manager James McCartan deserves a lot of credit for staying on when he clearly wasn’t getting enough buy-in. Competition favourites Cavan to win.

Verdict: Cavan.

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.30pm, (J. Henry, Mayo).

Fermanagh’s firepower is obvious but Longford on their home patch are a fiercer type of animal.

Verdict: Longford.

Sligo v London, Markievicz Park, 6pm, (N. Cullen, Fermanagh).

The game was up for Sligo against Roscommon far earlier than Tony McEntee would have anticipated and he will want a response here, especially as he has highlighted how serious the group are treating the Tailteann Cup.

Verdict: Sligo.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC quarter-final, R2.

Laois v Galway, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 12pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Verdict: Galway.

TG4 Munster Ladies SFC final.

Cork v Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, 12.15pm.

While there are reasons to be optimistic looking at the Kingdom’s recent under-age performances, Cork still have the advantage at this level.

Verdict: Cork.

TG4 Leinster Ladies SFC final.

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 2.30pm, Live TG4.

What a rivalry this is turning out to be. A third meeting this year, they will surely meet again before the end of July. Meath have managed to retain their bragging rights from 2021 but Dublin can land a psychological blow.

Verdict: Dublin.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Group 1.

Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 5pm, (C. McAllister).

Waterford will want to move on quickly from that narrow opening defeat to Dublin.

Verdict: Waterford.

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm, (R. Kelly).

Cork required extra-time to see off a doughty Clare outfit in the Munster final and after three battles with Tipperary the Banner will be sharp. Still, there should be enough in the home team to prevail.

Verdict: Cork.

Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park, 1pm, (L. Dempsey).

After giving up a point at home to Clare, Tipperary will be out to make amends and can squeak this one.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Group 2.

Down v Antrim, Ballycran, 2pm, (J. Dermody).

Antrim powered past Offaly in Round 1 and can double their points tally here.

Verdict: Antrim.

Offaly v Galway, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 5pm, (P. McDonald).

It could be another difficult day in Birr for the home side as Galway rarely show mercy these days.

Verdict: Galway.

Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, 4pm, (A. Larkin).

Limerick were distant second to Galway last weekend and are likely to struggle here.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

SUNDAY

Connacht SFC final.

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm, (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live RTÉ.

Galway have had enough time to park that special win over Mayo. Had it come at the semi-final stage, there may have been a possibility they would have got ahead of themselves and Roscommon would have punished them accordingly. That’s not to say The Rossies can’t beat them now – they have the forwards and the bench to do it as they showed in the Division 2 final – but they are not as battle fit as Galway. Paul Conroy is in the form of his life and the balance between artists and artisans in the Tribe’s team is more balanced than before.

Verdict: Galway.

Ulster SFC final.

Derry v Donegal, St Tiernach's Park, 4pm, (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live RTÉ, BBCNI.

What an occasion this is for the success-starved people of Derry but Rory Gallagher will be doing everything in his power to ensure his players don’t get caught by the novelty of the day and focus on the game. Donegal have seen off pretenders before but there is enough substance in this Derry group to believe they will be contenders in the years ahead. There are bigger questions for Donegal to answer beyond an Anglo-Celt Cup but after slipping in the province these last two seasons they first must harness that hurt. They appear a more rounded team.

Verdict: Donegal.

Tailteann Cup, 1st round.

Laois v Westmeath, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 2pm, (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary).

There has been a lot of soul-searching in Laois after their Leinster exit to Wicklow and Billy Sheehan know his side must deliver a big performance. However, Westmeath look too composed to trip up.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Offaly v Wicklow, O'Connor Park, 2pm, (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

With the benefit of that contest against Wexford last weekend, Offaly’s momentum should be too much for Wicklow.

Verdict: Offaly.

Carlow v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm, (C. Reilly, Meath).

The venue will even up things a little but Tipperary consider this competition a platform for 2023 and won’t be contemplating defeat at this early juncture.

Verdict: Tipperary.