Lohan wanted to maintain Clare momentum 

Clare finished top of the Munster group having started as outsiders for progression
Lohan wanted to maintain Clare momentum 

Clare's manager Brian Lohan

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 07:47
Eoin Brennan

From being relative outsiders for championship advancement, suddenly Clare can do no wrong as they continue to defy pundits and odds to complete an unbeaten group stage and finish top of the provincial group table in Cusack Park on Sunday.

That Banner championship effervescence was epitomised by their decision to rest six regulars including talisman Tony Kelly and defensive anchor John Conlon and still be able to brush aside the challenge of Waterford, an unstoppable momentum that manager Brian Lohan was determined to maintain in their final home outing of 2022.

“We were conscious that there was going to be a good Clare crowd here and there’s a good bit of momentum with the team. We made a couple of changes but all those guys we picked have done the same amount of work as everyone else so they were anxious to put on a performance and they did.

“We’ve a great bunch there that are working really hard and in inter-county hurling, there’s really no other way to be than to work hard.

“We have a panel of 41 now as Patrick O’Connor is back training with us [following a cruciate ligament injury] and they’re all trying to do their best for the county.” 

Leading from start to finish and soaring as much as 20 points clear entering the final quarter, this was the ideal way to prepare for Clare’s first Munster Senior Final meeting with holders Limerick in 17 years.

“The players have put in an awful lot of commitment and have put in a tremendous effort over the past couple of months and it’s great for those guys that it has been rewarded, not with trophies, but winning games and now we’re in a Munster Final," Lohan said.

“Obviously we all know the challenge that we’re up against next.

“Look, everyone knows what they do. The big problem with Limerick is that they’re such a powerful team and they’ve got such quality all over the field. Everyone has known that for the last few years and the trophies that they’ve won and the winning streak that they’ve been on is testament to that. So look we’re under no illusions as to what’s facing us.”

More in this section

Jack Prendergast attempts to gather a high ball 22/5/2022 Waterford's championship ended by Banner blitz
Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Ruthless Rebels extend their summer with statement win in Thurles
Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Cork proceed in comfort but Déise ponder long winter of questions
Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5

Kingston: 'I've massive belief in this group of players'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices