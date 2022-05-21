Lee Chin breathes new life into Wexford's Championship ambition

Leinster SHC: Wexford 1-22 Kilkenny 1-18.

A victory of sorts for both teams at UPMC Nowlan Park where Wexford surprisingly claimed the spoils, keeping their interest in the Liam MacCarthy Cup alive, though Kilkenny are still through to the Leinster final.

Led again by Lee Chin, Wexford shook off the disappointment of their draw with Westmeath by pulling out their best performance of the provincial campaign so far to beat the back to back title holders.

Chin helped himself to nine points in total and was among a dozen different Wexford players to get on the scoresheet in a thrilling final round encounter.

In what amounted to a tense arm wrestle at times, the sides were level for the sixth time in the game at 1-16 apiece with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

From there, Wexford reeled off points from substitutes Mikie Dwyer, Connal Flood and Cathal Dunbar, along with Chin and Simon Donohoe, to secure their second win of the campaign and third spot in the table.

The upshot is that Kilkenny still take second spot, so will play Galway in the Leinster final on June 4 at Croke Park, while third placed Wexford will take on the Joe McDonagh Cup runner-up the following weekend.

Wexford were clearly keen to make a big statement after their shock Round 4 draw with raging underdogs Westmeath.

Their ferocity and appetite for destruction was evident from the opening seconds when Jack O'Connor split the posts from long range.

Conor McDonald followed his lead and suddenly Wexford were two points clear.

Kilkenny's initial response was impressive as they reeled off 1-4 without response between the fourth and 10th minutes to take apparent control of the game in front of 13,565.

Martin Keoghan fired the Kilkenny goal in the eighth minute after referee Fergal Horgan sensibly played advantage following Matthew O'Hanlon's foul on Cian Kenny, clearing Kenny to feed Reid who, in turn, played in Keoghan.

In-form full-forward Keoghan, fresh from his 2-1 haul against Dublin, added a point shortly after and Kilkenny were up and running with a 1-4 to 0-2 advantage.

From there, things surprisingly went downhill at a rapid rate for the hosts who only scored once more from play before half-time, an Adrian Mullen 15th minute point.

With their season on the line, Wexford moved up a gear and came roaring into the contest, outscoring the Cats by 1-9 to 0-4 between the 10th minute and half-time and reeling off five points in a row at one stage.

Lee Chin hammered over three frees, Donohoe boomed a beauty from distance and there were points too from Rory O'Connor and Diarmuid O'Keeffe.

Kilkenny’s Rory O’Connor puts pressure on Martin Keoghan of Wexford

The scores were tied at 1-7 to 0-10 when Oisin Foley swooped for Wexford's 34th minute goal.

It was a cracker too and came straight from a Mark Fanning puck-out as Foley seized possession on the left and raced clear before flashing a shot beyond Eoin Murphy.

Kilkenny 'keeper Murphy did brilliantly in first-half stoppage time to somehow block a drive from Conor McDonald though Wexford still led 1-11 to 1-8 at the break.

Wexford had vital momentum too though Kilkenny wrestled it back with a morale boosting score after the restart.

It followed a minor melee in which Wexford manager Darragh Egan had to separate Jack O'Connor and Paddy Deegan, Reid getting play underway again with a quick sideline ball to Walter Walsh who took off and volleyed over.

Kenny then won a free for Reid to convert, leaving just one in it.

Kilkenny twice got back to level terms in the following 15 minutes or so but Wexford, crucially, never fell behind and the visitors saved a strong kick for the finale, registering six points to Kilkenny's two in the closing minutes to seal a landmark win.

Wexford scorers: L Chin (0-9, 7 frees); O Foley (1-0); D O'Keeffe, R O'Connor, S Donohoe (0-2); C McDonald, J O'Connor, L Og McGovern, L Ryan, C Flood, M Dwyer, C Dunbar (0-1).

Kilkenny scorers: TJ Reid (0-10, 8 frees, 1 '65); M Keoghan (1-1); M Carey, A Mullen (0-2); B Ryan (0-1, 1 sideline), W Walsh (0-1), P Walsh (0-1).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; D Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; S Donohoe, M O'Hanlon, P Foley; D O'Keeffe, L Og McGovern; J O'Connor, K Foley, O Foley; R O'Connor, C McDonald, L Chin.

Subs: C Flood for Devitt (42-f/t, blood); M Dwyer for J O'Connor (55); C Dunbar for K Foley (57); O Foley for C McGuckin (62).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; T Walsh, C Delaney, M Butler; M Carey, R Reid, P Deegan; A Murphy, A Mullen; W Walsh, TJ Reid, T Phelan; C Kenny, M Keoghan, E Cody.

Subs: B Ryan for Phelan (45); J Maher for Murphy (54); P Walsh for Kenny (68); J Donnelly for Keoghan (69).

Ref: F Horgan (Tipperary).