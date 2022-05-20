One change to Waterford team for clash with Clare

Waterford captain Conor Prunty is a notable absence and the only personnel switch in the starting 15 for Sunday’s vital trip to Clare.
Ian Kenny comes into the full-back line for the Abbeyside man as Austin Gleeson keeps his spot at centre-forward having been sent off against Cork last Sunday.
S. O’Brien; I. Kenny, C. Gleeson, S. McNulty; J. Fagan, T. de Búrca, C. Lyons; J. Barron, C. Daly; J. Prendergast, A. Gleeson, P. Curran; D. Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M. Kiely.
B. Nolan, M. Fitzgerald, K. Bennett, Shane Bennett, D. Lyons, P. Mahony, M. Harney, N. Montgomery, P. Hogan, C. Dunford, D.J. Foran.