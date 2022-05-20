One change to Waterford team for clash with Clare

Liam Cahill has made one change to the Waterford side which lost disappointingly to Cork last weekend
One change to Waterford team for clash with Clare

Waterford manager Liam Cahill during the game. ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 21:24
John Fogarty

Waterford captain Conor Prunty is a notable absence and the only personnel switch in the starting 15 for Sunday’s vital trip to Clare.

Ian Kenny comes into the full-back line for the Abbeyside man as Austin Gleeson keeps his spot at centre-forward having been sent off against Cork last Sunday.

WATERFORD (SHC v Clare): S. O’Brien; I. Kenny, C. Gleeson, S. McNulty; J. Fagan, T. de Búrca, C. Lyons; J. Barron, C. Daly; J. Prendergast, A. Gleeson, P. Curran; D. Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M. Kiely. 

Subs: B. Nolan, M. Fitzgerald, K. Bennett, Shane Bennett, D. Lyons, P. Mahony, M. Harney, N. Montgomery, P. Hogan, C. Dunford, D.J. Foran.

More in this section

Kieran Kingston 15/5/2022 One change to Cork team from win over Waterford
Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash
Brian Cody during the game 14/5/2022 One change to Kilkenny side for crucial Wexford clash
<p>Clare manager Brian Lohan. ©INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Six changes to Clare side for visit of Waterford

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices