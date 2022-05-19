Goals the difference as Mount St. Michael dispatch Midleton CBS to win Cork Colleges decider

A well-organised backline and potent inside forwards laid the foundations for the winners at M.T.U.
Mount St. Michael, Rosscarbery, players celebrating their win against Midleton CBS in the Cork Colleges Senior B Football final at MTU.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 15:09
Shane Donovan

Mount St. Michael Rosscarbery 3-11 Midleton CBS 0-10 

Mount St. Michael have been crowned Cork Colleges Senior ‘B’ Football champions after they overcame the challenge of Midleton CBS at M.T.U this afternoon.

Goals were the difference between the two sides, with corner-forward John Keating hitting a brace either side of a fine finish from Cork U20 panelist Peadar O’Rourke.

Midleton CBS started the better of the two sides, two points each from impressive centre-forward Fintan Cody and Daniel Murnane saw them lead four points to two up on the 18-minute mark.

Both sides had goal chances early on, but valiant defending and good reactions on the part of both keepers were enough to deny each set of forwards.

It was a point from the boot of full-forward Ciarán Santry that kickstarted the Ross men, two Ben Linehan points and a goal from corner-forward Keating followed quickly after, putting Mount St. Michael up 1-5 to 0-4 in the 25th minute.

The Ross side always looked in control from that moment on, going into the break with a 3-point buffer, 1-6 to 0-6.

Santry put Mount St. Michael up by four with a finely taken effort just after half-time, but the free-taking of Midleton’s Cody kept his side in it.

The Ross side took complete control of the contest on the 39th minute, when O’Rourke through the Midleton defence and put two goals between the sides. To Midleton’s credit, they kept the fight going, but the aforementioned Keating grabbed his brace in the 44th minute ending the game as a contest. 3-9 to 0-9.

Midfielder O’Rourke swapped points with Midleton’s Murnane before Santry pointed from play to seal a 10-point win for the West Cork school.

Scorers for Mount St. Michael: J Keating (2-0), P O’Rourke (1-2), B Linehan (0-3, 0-1 free), C Santry (0-3, 0-1 free), M Maguire (0-1), O Tobin (0-1).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: F Cody (0-6, 0-4 frees), D Murnane (0-3), E Motherway (0-1).

MOUNT ST. MICHAEL: D Twomey (Carbery Rangers); L Tobin (Kilmacabea), N Keane (Carbery Rangers), C O’Regan (Clann na nGael); E O’Donovan (Kilmacabea), S O’Mahony (Carbery Rangers), O Tobin (Kilmacabea); O O’Sullivan (Kilmeen), P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); M Maguire (Carbery Rangers), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D White (St. James); B Linehan (Carbery Rangers), C Santry (Carbery Rangers), J Keating (Kilmacabea).

Subs: C Cuinnea (Carbery Rangers) for J Keating (60), C O’Sullivan (Kilmeen) for B Linehan (60).

MIDLETON CBS: C O’Shea (Aghada); J Kelleher (Lisgoold), J Colbert (Aghada), J Corkery (Aghada); C Smyth (Midleton), D Collins (Aghada), D McCarthy (Midleton); G Walsh- Wallace (Killeagh), D Joseph (Carrigtwohill); L McGrath (Midleton), F Cody (Aghada), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill); R Murphy (Aghada), S Whyte (Aghada), E Motherway (Aghada).

Subs: S O’ Callaghan (Aghada) for S Whyte (40), S O’Shea (Aghada) for J Kelleher (51), Liam Criven (Carrigtwohill) for D Murnane (58).

Referee: Michael Harrington (Carrigaline).

