Limerick cannot yet appeal Gearóid Hegarty sending off

Speaking after Sunday’s draw in Ennis, manager John Kiely said their intention was to have the double booking red card quashed.
Limerick cannot yet appeal Gearóid Hegarty sending off

Aaron Fitzgerald of Clare falls after a clash with Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 16:40
John Fogarty

Limerick will not be able to contest Gearóid Hegarty’s sending off against Clare as it does not result in a suspension.

Only in the event of a proposed ban can a player or official seek a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee.

Speaking after Sunday’s draw in Ennis, manager John Kiely said their intention was to have the double booking red card quashed.

He said: “It’s quite clear that there was no contact. “It’s very disappointing. It’s a card we’ll expect to be rescinded."

However, part of Rule 7.3 in the GAA Official Guide reads: “A member may seek a Hearing on any or all Category 1 or 11 infractions involved only at the point when a Match Suspension, or its time equivalent, is proposed.” 

Should Hegarty be dismissed again this summer and the sending off form part of a recommended cumulative ban, Limerick and Hegarty would be able to counter the penalty and likely be successful according to disciplinary sources.

More in this section

GPA Scholarship Announcement Event GPA and GAA resolve expenses dispute
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Micheál Aodh Martin a major doubt for Cork's first round qualifier
Magheracloone pitching a good news story Magheracloone pitching a good news story
#Limerick GAA
Tim O'Mahony and Tadhg De Burca 15/5/2022

RTÉ to screen both Munster hurling ties live next Sunday

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices