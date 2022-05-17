RTÉ to screen both Munster hurling ties live next Sunday

Both matches in the final round of the Munster SHC are to be screened on RTÉ next Sunday, the broadcaster has confirmed.
RTÉ2 will have live coverage of Tipperary v Cork from Semple Stadium while the Clare v Waterford clash in Cusack Park, Ennis will be shown on RTÉ One. Both matches throw in at 4pm. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 3:15pm.
If Cork win the Semple Stadium clash, they qualify from the Munster group in third place, with Clare and Limerick already qualified for the Munster final.
However, a draw or win for Tipperary puts Waterford back in contention, as long as they beat Clare in Ennis.
Tipperary also have a small chance of qualification if Clare defeat Waterford and there is a large points difference swing towards Colm Bonnar's men.
Sky Sports had already confirmed live coverage of Saturday night's Leinster SHC meeting of Kilkenny and Wexford at Nowlan Park. Wexford must win to stay alive in the championship.
The Galway v Dublin clash in Salthill will be live on the GAAGO platform.