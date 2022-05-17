RTÉ to screen both Munster hurling ties live next Sunday

Both matches in the final round of the Munster SHC are to be screened on RTÉ next Sunday, the broadcaster has confirmed.

RTÉ2 will have live coverage of Tipperary v Cork from Semple Stadium while the Clare v Waterford clash in Cusack Park, Ennis will be shown on RTÉ One. Both matches throw in at 4pm. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 3:15pm.