RTÉ to screen both Munster hurling ties live next Sunday

Both matches in the final round of the Munster SHC are to be screened on RTÉ next Sunday, the broadcaster has confirmed.
RTÉ to screen both Munster hurling ties live next Sunday

Waterford's Tadhg De Burca tangles with Cork's Tim O'Mahony last Sunday in Walsh Park

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 12:02

Both matches in the final round of the Munster SHC are to be screened on RTÉ next Sunday, the broadcaster has confirmed.

RTÉ2 will have live coverage of Tipperary v Cork from Semple Stadium while the Clare v Waterford clash in Cusack Park, Ennis will be shown on RTÉ One. Both matches throw in at 4pm. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 3:15pm.

If Cork win the Semple Stadium clash, they qualify from the Munster group in third place, with Clare and Limerick already qualified for the Munster final. 

However, a draw or win for Tipperary puts Waterford back in contention, as long as they beat Clare in Ennis.

Tipperary also have a small chance of qualification if Clare defeat Waterford and there is a large points difference swing towards Colm Bonnar's men.

Sky Sports had already confirmed live coverage of Saturday night's Leinster SHC meeting of Kilkenny and Wexford at Nowlan Park. Wexford must win to stay alive in the championship.

The Galway v Dublin clash in Salthill will be live on the GAAGO platform.

More in this section

Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Micheál Aodh Martin a major doubt for Cork's first round qualifier
Magheracloone pitching a good news story Magheracloone pitching a good news story
Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig edge rip-roaring Cork Colleges hurling final Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig edge rip-roaring Cork Colleges hurling final
GPA Scholarship Announcement Event

GPA and GAA resolve expenses dispute

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices