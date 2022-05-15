Fast start helps Galway retain Connacht title against Mayo

Galway have successfully retained the TG4 Connacht senior championship title following this four-point victory over Mayo at Tuam Stadium
Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 18:27
Darren Kelly

Connacht Senior Ladies Football Final 

Galway 1-12 Mayo 1-8 

Galway have successfully retained the TG4 Connacht senior championship title following this four-point victory over Mayo at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Lynsey Noone’s goal on 42 minutes proved crucial as it stretched the hosts’ advantage to seven points before Mayo rallied back into proceedings.

Noone’s goal was followed by top scorer Tracey Leonard from play to make it 1-10 to 1-5, before Michael Moyles’ Mayo were given a glimmer of hope when Éilis Ronayne and the returning Rachel Kearns set up Lisa Cafferky, who found the net.

It started Mayo’s best spell as Tamara O’Connor, Shauna Howley and Sinéad Cafferky brought the deficit back to two points with eight minutes remaining but that was as close as they got.

The Noone sisters were tremendous upon their second half introductions, with Lynsey having the biggest impact. She took Kate Slevin’s pass for another point before winning a free which Leonard converted.

The first chance came for Galway on six minutes when Nicola Ward fisted wide but after Aisling Tarpey was punished straight after for a slow kick-out, Leonard split the posts to get the hosts off the mark.

Ailish Morrissey got Galway’s second on 17 minutes to commence a purple patch that was followed by Andrea Trill (two) and Leonard.

Lara Finnegan and Leonard increased Galway’s lead to 0-7 to 0-0 but not before Mayo’s first threat when Sarah Mulvihill’s low strike shaved the post.

At the other end, Galway threatened with Trill’s shot going across goal. But eventually, the visitors got off the mark on 29 minutes when Howley tallied after Needham was brought down. Needham got her score before the break leaving Mayo 0-7 to 0-2 down at half-time.

Howley and Tara Needham registered for Mayo after the restart but Shauna Molloy and Leonard cancelled them out before another Howley free reduced the deficit to 0-9 to 0-5 on 41 minutes. But Noone’s goal after restored Galway’s cushion which proved enough at the finish.

Scorers for Galway: T Leonard 0-6 (3f), L Noone 1-1, A Trill 0-2, A Morrissey 0-1, L Finnegan 0-1, S Molloy 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: S Howley 0-4 (4f), L Cafferky 1-0, C Needham 0-1, T Needham 0-1, T O’Connor 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1.

Galway: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, S Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, T Leonard, L Finnegan; O Divilly, A Morrissey, a Trill.

Subs used: L Noone for Finnegan (38), H Noone for Cooney (38), E Noone for Morrissey (47), K Slevin for Trill (47), S Divilly for Davoren (52).

Mayo: A Tarpey; E Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, T O’Connor, S Mulvihill; S Walsh, C Whyte, L Cafferky.

Subs used: T Needham for Mulvihill (35), R Kearns for Whyte (42), N McVann for O’Connor (54).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo)

More in this section

Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Clare and Limerick will do it all again in three weeks after thrilling draw
Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Kingston singles out Patrick Horgan for praise on record-breaking day for Cork star
Liam Cahill during the game 15/5/2022 Liam Cahill: 'We hurled like a car on dirty petrol'
<p>15 May 2022; Conor Doherty of Derry, celebrates his side's third goal, scored by Benny Heron, during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Monaghan at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Derry beat Monaghan to reach first Ulster final since 2011

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices