Power slams 'ridiculous' Tailteann Cup split

Tipperary manager David Power has hit out at the regionalisation of the Tailteann Cup, calling on Croke Park 'to open up the bloody draw'
14 May 2022; Tipperary manager David Power reacts during the Munster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 07:09
Eoghan Cormican

Tipperary manager David Power has hit out at the regionalisation of the Tailteann Cup, calling on Croke Park “to open up the bloody draw”.

Tipperary became the 16th county to enter the secondary championship on Saturday evening, with Power describing the north-south split for the first round and quarter-finals as “ridiculous”.

Although complementary of the fact that the Tailteann Cup semi-finals and decider will be staged at Croke Park, Power said the unnecessary regionalisation of the early rounds was an “own goal” on the part of GAA hierarchy.

“On the Tailteann Cup, I think it is ridiculous that they are regionalising it. Open up the bloody draw,” remarked the Premier boss.

“Fair enough, they had to regionalise the League during Covid. But bloody open up the Tailteann Cup, for God's sake. It would be nice to play Fermanagh and different teams. We are back playing the teams we are used to playing, Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, and the likes. 

"Open it up and let us play the Fermanaghs and the Antrims. It is a complete own goal again by the GAA. They should be opening up the Tailteann Cup.

"I haven't been following it because we were concentrating on getting to a Munster final, but when did they bring this in? Open it up and let different counties play each other.” 

Given the sheer number of players who made their championship debut in recent weeks, Power is confident his charges will have the same appetite for the new second-tier championship as they did their recently concluded provincial campaign.

“I think so because after tonight there are 11, 12 fellas who are after making their championship debut for us [in recent weeks]. It is a massive turnover in players. For them tonight, they are going to learn a great deal from this game.

“It is really hurting right now because we didn't want to lose, but maybe long-term we will learn from it and you can't beat playing games like this. The likes of the Mikey O'Sheas and Sean O'Connors, they are only 21.

“We have two weeks to get ready for the Tailteann Cup and it is great to have another game to look forward to.” 

Reflecting on their display, Power said the greatest disappointment was the lack of a performance churned out.

“I don't mind losing when we perform. I was looking back recently on the Division 4 League final against Cavan, I was looking back on it as a game we should have won, but at least we performed. Tonight, we didn't perform.

“[The absent and injured trio of Robbie Kiely, Bill Maher, and Kevin Fahey] bring leadership, but I really don't want to use that as an excuse. That is something we are maybe going to have to look at in the off-season, as to why we are picking up a number of injuries and get things right there.”

