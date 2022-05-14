Extra, extra: Cork go the distance and more to secure Munster title

Cork 0-24 Clare 1-18 (After extra, extra-time)

Defending champions Cork edged an epic extra, extra-time Munster senior camogie championship final played before a big attendance at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

There was no shortage of thrills and spills in this enthralling contest which was level seven times. But Cork were more clinical in the second period of extra-time when they outscored the visitors six points to a goal.

The home side needed a Chloe Sigerson free in the 65th minute to force the first period of extra time, 0-12 apiece. And they then required a Katrina Mackey point to send the game to extra, extra-time, 0-18 each.

The accuracy of Amy O’Connor (0-10) and Chloe Sigerson (0-7) eventually yielded a hard-earned three-point cushion.

There was one late enforced change to Matthew Twomey’s side with injured centre-back Laura Treacy replaced by Olivia McAllen. The experienced Treacy picked up the injury during the week in training.

Clare played with great spirit in the opening half and were full value for their 0-10 to 0-7 interval lead.

Free-taker Lorna McNamara knocked over their first two points and when Eimear Kelly hit the woodwork, Libby Coppinger had to be alert for the clearance.

Fiona Keating scored Cork’s opening point in the sixth minute and when Amy O’Connor added another white flag, the gap was reduced to one. There was a huge let off for the visitors when goalkeeper Doireann Murphy pulled off an outstanding save from Emma Murphy.

Boosted by her brave intervention, Conor Dolan and John Carmody’s charges went on to lead 0-5 to 0-4 after quarter of an hour.

O’Connor edged Cork in front for the first time in the 21st minute but Clare set the pace once more, striking four unanswered points - three frees from the hard-working McNamara and one from play from Eimear Kelly.

Saoirse McCarthy soloed up the field to shoot a much-needed point for Cork but it was Clare who had the final say with McNamara bringing her first-half tally to six points.

Cork introduced Orla Cronin for the second-half, and she pointed within five minutes. Sigerson, who was playing deep in her own backline, rifled over a lengthy free to leave just a point between the sides in the 40th minute.

Clare refused to throw in the towel and replied through the excellent McNamara, 0-11 to 0-9 at the three-quarter mark.

The advantage increased to three points. In keeping with the see-saw nature Cork pegged the deficit back once more through two O’Connor points from play.

In the fifth minute of injury time, Sigerson kept her cool to land a free from the middle of the field after she was fouled herself and showing immense character the titleholders forced extra time.

The first period of extra-time ebbed and flowed, Cork taking a three point lead but Clare roared back through Chloe Morey, Ziyan Spillane, McNamara and Aine O’Loughlin to lead.

Mackey then came to Cork’s rescue.

Cork rattled off six points on the trot in extra, extra-time but a late Niamh O’Dea goal made for a nervy finish.

The Rebels held on. They add the senior provincial title to the minor and intermediate wins.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (0-10, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), C Sigerson (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-2 45s), K Mackey (0-4), O Cronin, S McCarthy and F Keating (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara (0-9, 0-8 frees), N O’Dea (1-0), A O’Loughlin, Z Spillane, C Morey (frees) and E Kelly (0-2 each), L Daly (0-1).

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, O McAllen, L Hayes, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; E Murphy, F Keating, I O’Regan; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.

Subs: O Cronin for E Murphy (half-time), A Hurley for K O’Mahony (49), C O’Sullivan for I O’Regan (1 ET), K Wall for A Thompson (20 ET inj), A Smith for K Mackey (30 ET inj).

CLARE: D Murphy, C Grogan, C Hehir (J-Capt), C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; N O’Dea (J-Capt), C Carmody; L Daly, L McNamara, M Scanlon; E Kelly, A O’Loughlin, Z Spillane.

Subs: A Ryan for L Daly (53), G Hickey for M Scanlon (58), A Power for N O’Dea (60 inj), K O’Gorman for G Hickey (10 ET), L Daly for C Carmody (15 ET inj), N O’Dea for L Daly (25 ET).

Referee: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).