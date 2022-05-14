Keoghan's double helps Cats overpower brittle Dublin

Kilkenny 3-25 Dublin 0-17

Martin Keoghan's two-goal blast did the trick for Kilkenny at Parnell Park, powering the Leinster title holders to a big win and leaving them on the brink of a return to the provincial final.

Keoghan's first goal in the 28th minute put Kilkenny ahead and his second after 47 minutes broke the back of table toppers Dublin's brittle challenge.

TJ Reid added a third major for Brian Cody's side and finished with 1-7, leaving Kilkenny certain that a win over Wexford at Nowlan Park next Saturday evening will secure their place in the final.

Dublin caved in badly in the final 20 minutes or so, conceding the last nine points of the game, and will have to lift it quickly as they can still qualify for the final if they beat Galway next weekend.

Adrian Mullen was terrific for Kilkenny at midfield and helped himself to five points while Cian Kenny struck four.

Mullen pointed for Kilkenny in the opening seconds of the game and with four scores registered - two points for each team - in the first two minutes alone, a cracker looked to be on the cards.

Cody shifted around his Kilkenny personnel before throw-in with four late changes to the published team; Richie Reid replacing Conor Browne in defence, Alan Murphy coming in for Cillian Buckley in midfield, where he partnered Mullen, along with starts in attack for Kenny and Keoghan in attack in place of James Maher and Billy Ryan.

Keoghan and Kenny joined Eoin Cody in a new look Kilkenny full-forward line that caused James Madden, Eoghan O'Donnell and Cian O'Callaghan plenty of bother in the Dublin full-back line.

Kenny sniped three of Kilkenny's first four points and with the Cats reeling off four scores in a row between the 13th and 20th minutes, they put daylight between the teams for the first time with a 0-7 to 0-5 advantage.

After wins over Laois, Wexford and Westmeath, it was Dublin's biggest challenge of the campaign so far and they rose to it initially, fighting back and drawing level at 0-7 apiece thanks to scores from Chris Crummey and Donal Burke.

The sides were level six times in total in a frantic first-half before Keoghan struck his 28th minute goal, a strike that separated the sides at the break when visiting Kilkenny led 1-11 to 0-11.

It was a quality three-pointer from Keoghan who showed his class with a neat chop-flick up to gain possession on the right of goals before releasing a low shot that beat Dublin goalkeeper Sean Brennan.

Rian McBride and Donal Burke responded with Dublin scores but Kilkenny carried most momentum into the interval as they closed out the half with points from Alan Murphy and Keoghan.

Kilkenny were good value for the three-point lead as Walter Walsh had a decent goal chance too that struck the side-netting in the 16th minute.

Mark Schutte came on for Dublin, just his third appearance of the year following injury, and pulled back a point after the restart.

But Keoghan's second goal was crucial and opened up a six-point lead, shattering Dublin's confidence.

From there on, it was all Kilkenny and they finished with nine different scorers as Reid - who struck an excellent 55th minute goal after shaking off the attentions of Donnacha Ryan - came thundering into the game with late scores too from Cody, Mullen, John Donnelly and sub Buckley.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (1-7, 5 frees); M Keoghan (2-1); A Mullen (0-5); C Kenny (0-4); A Murphy (0-3); E Cody (0-2); B Ryan, J Donnelly, C Buckley (0-1).

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-9, 7 frees); C Burke (0-2); E Dillon, F Whitely, C Crummey, D Gray, R McBride, M Schutte (0-1).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, P Deegan; A Mullen, A Murphy; W Walsh, TJ Reid, P Walsh; C Kenny, M Keoghan, E Cody.

Subs: J Donnelly for W Walsh (h/t); B Ryan for P Walsh (48); C Fogarty for Murphy (59); C Buckley for Mullen (65); D Blanchfield for Butler (58).

Dublin: S Brennan; J Madden, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, A Mellett.

Subs: M Schutte for Mellett (33); E Dillon for Hayes (55); A Dunphy for Gray (59); J Bellew for O'Donnell (63); D Keogh for McBride (65).

Ref: T Walsh (Waterford).