John Kiely makes one change to the Limerick team for Clare clash

Limerick will be looking to put a tumultuous week behind them as they aim to seal a Munster final spot
Limerick manager John Kiely. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 21:36
TJ Galvin

John Kiely has made just change team to the Limerick team for their trip to Ennis tomorrow.

Cathal O’Neill is out injured so Seamus Flanagan comes in at centre-forward.

LIMERICK (SH v Clare): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs: B Hennessy, C Barry, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, R Duff, R English, R Hanley, M Houlihan, O O’Reilly, D Reidy.

