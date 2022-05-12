Frampton insists winless Cork are in 'ideal' shape for Deise duel

Waterford selector says tables have been turned with Rebels now the underdogs but that position can often be advantageous 
Ready for the storm: Waterford selector Stephen Frampton said he is expecting a massive backlash from Cork.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 17:59
Michael Moynihan

Waterford selector Stephen Frampton says Cork are in an “ideal” position coming into this Sunday’s Munster SHC clash (Walsh Park, 2pm).

Cork have lost their first two championship games and need a win to keep their season alive, with expectations low as they face a Waterford side which beat the Rebels by six points in the NHL final last month.

“We’ve often been in that position ourselves in the sense that we’ve often been the underdogs or gone into games with little expectation,” says Frampton.

“Look at the record books and pick out how many times Waterford and Cork have played each other - there haven’t been too many times when Waterford have been favourites to win, that doesn’t happen too often.

“So we’re used to being in that position even if we’re on the other side of it now. It’s ideal and you have nothing to lose - if Cork lose on Sunday it’ll be ‘well that was going to happen, Waterford were favourites’, but Cork would be buoyed hugely by a win, it would give them a lift for their last game and they’d have something to play for in that game.

“People who aren’t involved, who don’t follow the game, might be expecting Cork to lie down on Sunday, but we know well that’s not going to happen.

“They have a lot of good players and they’re still in the hunt to progress, even if they haven’t been going well. Whatever about the general public, we’re under no illusions about Sunday - we expect a huge battle.” 

Waterford expect to pick from a full deck, having overcome “the usual niggles” from their clash with Limerick two weeks ago, when they ran the Shannonsiders to three points.

“Analysts or people outside Waterford might have said we got two goals late on in that game to give the scoreboard a good look, but it depends on how you want to look at it.

“We performed okay without putting it on the scoreboard early on in particular - but that’s what Limerick do to you. They can strangle you.

“Plus, even if they’re struggling with their own game they can make sure you don’t get away from them. The same with Tipperary last weekend - Tipp looked like they were dominating but they couldn’t seem to get away from Limerick on the scoreboard.

“And that’s not an accident, of course. Limerick are experts at that.” 

Frampton expects a “massive backlash” from Cork but is glad Waterford have their destiny in their own hands in terms of progressing in the championship: “Cork are still Cork, by which I mean a team with a lot of pace, a team that can do damage if you let them get up a head of steam. The way their season is going there’s a bit of a wounded animal there so we’d be expecting a massive backlash from them this Sunday when they come to Walsh Park.

“From our perspective our destiny is very much in our own hands, and at this point of the season that’s about as much as you can hope for.

“If you have to look around and hope this team wins that game or there’s a draw somewhere . . . that’s not a great place to be in so it’ll be all the better if we can qualify ourselves outright.

“Picking the team will be a challenge for us as a management team. The panel is very strong - we’ve had good panels in the last couple of years but there would have been a few lads ruled out through injury.

“This year we’ve lost Iarlaith Daly now, and he’s a massive loss given the way he’s been playing, but the panel is still very strong. We had lads out through injury during the league, and at the time it nearly suited us to be able to slot lads in and try them in different positions.

“But now that it’s the championship, the strength of the panel means if it doesn’t work out for a player on a given day then you’d be happy enough with whoever comes in to replace him.”

