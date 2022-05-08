Galway scoring power proves too much for Andy Moran's Leitrim

Galway set up a Connacht final date with Roscommon in three weeks after hammering Andy Moran’s Leitrim by 23 points at Pearse Stadium.
Galway's Finnian O'Laoi and Mark Diffley of Leitrim

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 17:16
John Fallon, Pearse Stadium

Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9 

The scoreline is harsh on a Leitrim side who battled gamely for most of the opening half but then Padraic Joyce’s men got on top.

Leitrim battled bravely but Galway’s superiority told and they pulled away as they backed up their opening round victory over Mayo with a big win.

Galway, having opted to take wind advantage, went in leading by 0-12 to 0-5 at half-time.

The sides were level three times in the opening 13 minutes as Leitrim started well against the breeze and won plenty of ball around midfield with Donal Wrynn prominent.

But then Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid took control in the middle of the field and Galway began moving well and outscored Leitrim by five points to one in the next 15 minutes to lead by double scores, 0-8 to 0-4 after 28 minutes.

McDaid kicked three points for Galway and his partner Conroy got two by the break, with Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh also finding the range.

Leitrim kept in touch with Ryan O’Rourke’s second point of the match but they went in trailing by seven.

Galway pulled clear three minutes after the restart when Patrick Kelly rifled the ball to the net after a free from distance from Walsh dropped short.

The sides twice exchanged points before Finnerty extended the lead with a good point to the left and then Kelly fisted home his second goal after good work by Walsh and Seán Kelly to lead by 2-15 to 0-7 after 52 minutes.

Niall Daly got their third goal eight minutes from after a deflection off Riordan O’Rourke as the Tribesmen eased their way to victory with Owen Gallagher finding the net deep into injury-time.

Scorers: Galway: P Kelly 2-1, S Walsh 0-6 (0-5f), R Finnerty 0-3 (0-1m), N Daly 1-0, O Gallagher 1-0, C McDaid 0-3, P Conroy 0-2, J Daly 0-1, F O Laoí 0-1, D Conneely 0-1, M Tierney 0-1, J Heaney 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Ryan O’Rourke 0-2 (0-1f), K Beirne 0-2, D Wrynn 0-1, C Dolan 0-1, T Prior 0-1, Riordan O’Rourke 0-1 (m), C Cullen 0-1.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; F Ó Laoí; M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J McGrath for Silke (blood 8-11, P Kelly for Ó Laoí (blood 28-36), Kelly for McHugh (36), O Gallagher for Heaney (49), N Daly for Tierney (50), T Culhane for Comer (58), D Conneely (Moycullen) for Conroy (60)

Leitrim: B Flynn; C Reynolds, P Maguire, M Diffley; S Quinn, D Casey, D Bruen; D Wrynn, P Dolan; C Dolan, M Plunkett, C Cullen; Ryan O’Rourke, S Moran, Riordan O’Rourke. 

Subs: T Prior for Cullen (33), K Beirne for Moran (36), D McGovern for Dolan (43), C McGloin for Quinn (47), E Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton) for Plunkett (58).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).

