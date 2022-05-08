Strong Limerick finale enough to undo Tipperary

A flourish of a finale from Limerick has all but put them in a fourth straight Munster final and consigned Tipperary to an early championship exit.
Strong Limerick finale enough to undo Tipperary

Ger Browne of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 15:42
John Fogarty

Limerick 3-21 Tipperary 0-23

A flourish of a finale from Limerick has all but put them into a fourth straight Munster final and consigned Tipperary to an early championship exit.

Watched by a 27,111 in TUS Gaelic Grounds, the All-Ireland champions laboured for the most part and only came alive in the final 10 minutes of normal time when they scored 2-6 to Tipperary’s four points.

Tipperary will rue a massive wide count of 17 points although Limerick’s accuracy was almost as poor. However, a goal from Conor Boylan in the 67th minute and a second green flag from Aaron Gillane three minutes later helped to put a prettier complexion on the scoreboard.

Tipperary couldn’t convert a couple of goal chances they had early in the second half and yet remained ahead until the 62nd minute when Diarmaid Byrnes flew over a 65. Another three Limerick points followed and the home team’s crisis in confidence was averted.

By half-time, the teams had amassed 19 wides between them, Tipperary hitting double figures with Ronan Maher’s long-range effort tailing to the side of Nickie Quaid’s right-hand post. Posting 24 scores between them, it was a dreadful return.

Bearing in mind how much they were written off, Tipperary would have been thrilled to be up 0-14 to 1-9 on the turnaround. Noel McGrath was unerring from placed balls and Ger Browne picked off three fine scores from distance.

They were mixing their game up well, Barry Hogan’s long puck-outs finding forwards in space, and recovered well after Gillane’s eighth minute goal, the Patrickswell man catching a short Diarmaid Byrnes point attempt over the head of Seamus Kennedy and burying the ball.

Tipperary were on level terms by the 23rd minute and went ahead a minute later as they hit Limerick for six scores on the bounce. The home side squared the game in the 31st minute but Tipperary scored three of the last four points in the half.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (2-5, 0-4 frees); T. Morrissey (0-5); D. Byrnes (0-3, frees, 1 65); C. Boylan (1-0); D. O’Donovan (0-2); C. O’Neill, G. Mulcahy, G. Hegarty, B. Nash, D. Reidy, D. Hannon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: N. McGrath (0-13, 9 frees, 2 65s, 1 sideline); G. Browne, J. Morris (0-3 each); M. Kehoe, B. Heffernan, A. Flynn, R. Byrnes (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. O’Neill, T. Morrissey; G. Mulcahy, K. Hayes, A. Gillane.

Subs for Limerick: S. Flanagan for C. O’Neill (40); D. Reidy for W. O’Donoghue (54); C. Boylan for G. Mulcahy (59); R. English for D. Morrissey (68); O. O’Reilly for K. Hayes (69).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, R. Maher (c), C. Morgan; P. Cadell, S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan; D. Quirke, C Stakelum; M. Breen, N. McGrath, G. Browne; J. Morris, M. Kehoe, P. Flynn.

Subs for Tipperary: R. Byrne for P. Cadell (35); C. Bowe for P. Flynn (48); D. McCormack for G. Browne (64); A. Flynn for C. Stakelum (69).

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).

More in this section

Douglas top Cork SHL after win over Fr O'Neill's Douglas top Cork SHL after win over Fr O'Neill's
Ruairi McHugh with Brian O'Rourke 22/4/2022 Ruairi Canavan leads Tyrone past Kerry to reach first final in 7 years
Kevin Flahive and David Clifford 7/5/2022 Fifty minutes of maybe-things-aren't-that-bad from Cork. So what comes next?
<p>Ger Browne of Tipperary during their Munster SHC R3 defeat to Limerick at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. </p>

Pride only takes Tipp so far before Limerick stamp their authority

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices