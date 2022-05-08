Pride only takes Tipp so far before Limerick stamp their authority

This way for the punishment beating. Take your seats for the disembowelling.

This was the general sense around the Gaelic Grounds heading to 2pm. The preamble to Limerick-Tipperary was an odd one in that the sense of resignation was palpable among some Tipperary supporters, who seemed braced for the kind of scourging that can scar a generation.

The Premier arrived without last year’s entire full-forward line (the O’Dwyer-Callanan-Forde axis) as well as a couple of load-bearing pillars further back the field (Mahers Padraic and Brendan). Perhaps the resignation was rooted firmly in the available evidence: come for the ritual disembowelling, stay for the painful analysis.

After seven minutes the conditions looked propitious for the hammering to begin in earnest. Gearoid Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes combined to find Aaron Gillane on the edge of the square for the first goal (a sequence of names becoming as familiar as Tinker to Evers to Chance in baseball). Once Gillane got in the air on Seamus Kennedy’s goal side then the green flag looked inevitable, and so it proved.

But Limerick didn’t zoom away as one might expect. Rather than become a dot vanishing over the horizon, they hit four wides in a row, and with Noel McGrath striking the ball so well from frees Tipperary stayed in their slipstream, and eventually overtook them.

That striking action - McGrath’s unmistakable sweep and flourish, like a veteran matador working the muleta - yielded an equaliser on 20 minutes while Limerick were busy with another sequence of wides (five this time) and, fittingly enough, pushed Tipperary two ahead at the half, 0-14 to 1-9.

The uncertainties of the Cork and Clare games had been replaced by an appetite for work and an ability to find room around the Limerick 65 which has proved far beyond most of the All-Ireland champions’s opponents.

The metrics for Limerick weren’t flattering. Hitting double figures in wides is never a welcome announcement in the half-time dressing-room, while the men in green were uncharacteristically indecisive up front. Every time they broke the Tipperary defensive line out the field there was open prairie in front of them, but they couldn’t convert the space they created into real goal chances. Then again, Tipperary didn’t let them create those chances.

In a sport where double-digit leads routinely get built and dismantled, however, Tipp never had a lot of comfort on the scoreboard. Two half-chances of goals were missed early in the second half as Limerick set to reeling them in, but the home side struggled to eat up the deficit: when Kyle Hayes panzered through on 50 minutes he spilled his shot wide.

(Size matters: when Nickie Quaid looked downfield at one point Hayes and Gearoid Hegarty had stuck their hands up for a restart, with Barry Heffernan and Ronan Maher lurking close by. It must have been like pucking the ball into the Manhattan skyline.) On 61 minutes Diarmaid Byrnes’ 65 levelled matters, but the grandstand finish never really materialised. Sub David Reidy, Gillane and Declan Hannon suddenly jumped Limerick three ahead, and when another sub, Conor Boylan, improvised a goal with a forehand smash it was all over as a contest.

But all over on 68 minutes, which is a long time for a result to remain a live issue, particularly with the perm-match expectation of a turkey shoot. Aaron Gillane’s late goal gave a false colour the final score which will rankle in Tipperary, particularly as another referee might have taken a harsher line on the Limerick man’s foul on Ronan Maher midway through the second half.

The ramifications for Munster final qualification? We still need some clarifying results, though Limerick have surely done enough.

The takeaways? Tipp may have restored some life to the All-Ireland championship by looking Limerick in the eye and engaging them; Limerick will hardly panic given the levels they know they can reach.

But those are levels they’ll surely need to reach to collect another All-Ireland - and more than once at that. The question now is not so much whether they can - we know what they’re capable of - but whether another team can produce a performance like Tipperary did in the Gaelic Grounds. And for seven or eight minutes longer.