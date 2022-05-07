Cleary 'proud' of how his Cork charges put their bodies on the line

Cork manager John Cleary and goalkeeper Dylan Foley after the game

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 20:55
John Fogarty

Interim Cork manager John Cleary commended his players’ commitment in making a contest of this evening’s Munster semi-final.

One point separated the teams going into the final 20 minutes before Kerry claimed the upper hand and Cleary was proud of the effort they made.

“The better team won on the day, I suppose our lads were asked for a performance and in fairness they left everything out there and eventually we were just beaten by the better team, they wore us down, they were bringing All Stars off the bench there and they kicked great scores.

“But from our point of view, our lads put in a huge shift and on another day we might have got a few more scores but we didn’t, we were beaten by the better team and just hold the hand up and wish the best of luck to Kerry because I’d say the team that beats them won’t be far off winning an All-Ireland this year.” 

Cork set themselves up to contain and frustrate Kerry and did so for long stretches. Cleary explained: “We knew facing this Kerry side that if they got a run on you there could be two or three goals and you could be facing an embarrassing defeat.

“I think the very fact it was here in front of the home fans, great atmosphere and everything like that, everybody inside before the game said we’d work as hard as we can for as long as we can.

“Ian Maguire and Sean Powter probably shouldn’t have been out there at all but they led the thing and I think the other lads rowed in behind it, so while we were well beaten we’d have to be, I wouldn’t say happy with the display, but proud with the way the lads put their bodies on the line.”

<p>Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and Dr. Con Murphy of Cork after the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn </p>

