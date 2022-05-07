McGlynn double fires Kerry to victory over Tipperary 

Munster LGFA senior championship

Kerry 2-12

Tipperary 0-8

A dominant Kerry first half display was enough to see off Tipperary in the Munster LGFA senior championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side will face either Cork or Waterford in this year’s provincial decider. Based on Saturday’s performance, an improving Kerry will be tough opposition for whoever they face in that Munster final.

Erica McGlynn starred for the winners, contributing 2-2, and she, along with Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Niamh Carmody were the pick of Kerry’s best players.

The Kingdom announced their intentions as early as the first minute. McGlynn stole in behind Tipp’s defence only to be denied a goal by goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick’s reflexes.

That missed opportunity failed to deter a lively Kerry forward division as Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Louise Ní Mhuircheartcaigh (free) quickly got their names on the scoresheet.

Choked of possession, Tipperary’s solitary score of a difficult opening quarter came from a Emma Morrissey free. By that time, their opponents had amassed 1-4. McGlynn palmed the ball into the net along with additional Niamh Carmody and Niamh Ní Chonchúir efforts.

Paris McCarthy added another Kerry point before going off injured. A second Erica McGlynn goal confirmed the Kingdom’s superiority with 20 minutes on the clock.

A couple of Emma Morrissey frees and an Emma Cronin score saw a struggling Tipperary change ends 2-7 to 0-4 in arrears.

Anna Rose Kennedy and Danielle O’Leary exchanged points immediately after the resumption. Tipperary enjoyed longer spells of possession as Kerry funnelled players behind the ball. Despite Tipp’s increased territorial dominance, Kerry led 2-8 to 0-6 with quarter of an hour to go.

The winners added four points during a fractious closing period. McGlynn, Ní Chonchúir, Danielle O’Leary and Lorraine Scanlon were on target prior to their team mate Maria Curley receiving a yellow card and subsequent sin-binning.

Tipp could have little arugement with the outcome though as Kerry underlined why they will provide stiff opposition for either Cork or Waterford in this year’s Munster final.

Scorers for Kerry: E McGlynn (2-2), N Ní Chonchúir (0-4), D O’Leary (0-2), L Ní Mhuircheartcaigh (0-1free), N Carmody, P McCarthy, L Scanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: E Morrissey (0-6, 0-5 frees), E Cronin (0-1), A R Kennedy (0-1).

KERRY: C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; C Lynch, A Galvin (captain); P McCarthy, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartcaigh.

Subs: D O’Leary for P McCarthy (19, inj), C Evans for C O’Brien (45), A Dillane for N Carmody (46), K Brosnan for E McGlynn (53).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; L Morrissey, M Curley (captain), E Kelly; C Davey, N Martin, N Towey; A R Kennedy, L Spillane; S English, M Creedon, E Cronin; C O’Dwyer, E Morrissey, M Murphy.

Subs: C Hennessey for S English (ht), E Moore for C Davey (40), N Mackey for M Creedon (40).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).