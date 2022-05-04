Offaly breeze past Laois to set up Dublin semi-final clash

Offaly 2-20 Laois 1-6

Leinster MFC Quarter-final

Offaly cruised through a surprisingly one-sided encounter with their southern neighbours at O’Connor Park last night, racing into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead after five minutes and never looking back.

Luke Kelly with two excellent points and Padraig McLoughlin’s goal put the Faithful County on the front foot, and while Laois were handed a lifeline when Ryan Little flicked a Davy Costello free to the net, Offaly’s response was emphatic, and they led by 1-11 to 1-3 at the break.

Laois had the wind in the second half but instead they conceded the first three points of the second half and were effectively out of the running at that early stage.

Aaron Tarpey and Davy Costello picked off some good points to give Laois supporters something to shout about, but they were still under immense pressure throughout, and eventually conceded a second goal to Niall Furlong, son of manager Ken Furlong, and grandson of former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Martin.

After an up and down season that saw them beat Meath and Carlow but lose to Kildare and Longford prior to this game, Offaly will now head to Parnell Park next Wednesday to take on a hotly fancied Dublin team.

In the other quarter-final played last night, Wicklow were the surprise winners over Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Injury time points from Alex Kavanagh and Jack Kenny gave the Garden County an 0-8 to 0-6 win and set up a local derby semi-final clash with Kildare next week.

Scorers for Offaly: N Furlong 1-3 (0-3f), L Kelly 0-4, D Shirley 0-4, C Fox 0-3, P McLoughlin 1-0, C Lowry 0-2f, S Rigney 0-1, C Bourke 0-1, B Kennedy 0-1, R Kelleghan 0-1f.

Scorers for Laois: R Little 1-1, D Costello 0-3 (0-2f), A Tarpey 0-1, D Donohue 0-1

LAOIS: B O’Reilly; C Raggett, T Dinneen, N Lalor; J Kelly, D Loughman, J Darcy; K Byrne, A Tarpey; M Gaffney, C Geoghegan, H Emerson; D Costello, R Little, F Mullally-McEvoy. Subs: E Cawley for Byrne (HT), B Byrne-Slattery for Emerson (38), A Hunt for Mullally-McEvoy (38), D Donohue for Gaffney (53), J Devoy for Tarpey (58).

OFFALY: S Kavanagh; C McKeon, C Guinan, D O’Neill; P McLoughlin, C Egan, S Brennan; S Rigney, C Bourke; D Thomas, N Furlong, C Lowry; L Kelly, D Shirley, C Fox. Subs: S Doran for Bourke (48), B Kennedy for Kelly (48), R Carney for Rigney (52), R Kelleghan for Shirley (52), M Farrell for Bourke (57)

REFEREE: P Coyle (Meath)