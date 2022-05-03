Taking a stand on Páirc Uí Rinn gave Cork players 'identity', says John Cleary  

The successful stand taken by the Cork footballers to have Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry returned to Páirc Uí Rinn has given the county’s new-look panel an identity, according to interim Cork manager John Cleary.

Although keen to play down any advantages Cork might hope to mine from enjoying home comforts this weekend, Cleary said there was definitely an upside from the venue fallout with regard to bringing the group closer together.

“A lot of the lads were newer guys and younger guys. They needed something to cling on to and some bit of an identity, and I think maybe that was it,” Cleary remarked.

The coach turned caretaker manager said the venue controversy, which dragged on for the best part of a month before white smoke emerged last week, in no way affected their championship build-up.

“Once the statement was made, it was kinda forgotten about because we have problems enough trying to get everyone back fit and get everyone on the field and get our preparation right.”

Arriving smack bang in the middle of the venue uncertainty and Cork’s then under-threat involvement in the Munster SFC was the announcement that Cork manager Keith Ricken had stepped down from the role for the foreseeable future due to health reasons, and that Cleary would step in as interim manager during Ricken’s absence, a role he had performed for the county’s last two League games in March.

Cleary gives the impression of a man who is happier in a coaching role, as was his place in the Cork camp prior to Ricken’s illness-enforced sabbatical, but he certainly wasn’t going to shirk responsibility when his name was put forward to fill in.

“If you told me a couple of months ago, this is not the place I expected to be. Look unfortunately, circumstances came into play and Keith got ill. It was a case of the rest of the group stepping up to the plate. The lads wanted to put my name forward as the face of the group, that is the way it turned out.

“Luckily enough, Keith had an awful lot of the groundwork and preparation put in place, but there is a huge difference with regard to just being involved in a coaching role and being the front face of it, even the amount of time, and then the ultimate responsibility in that with the manager a lot of the decisions that have to be made come down to one person at the top.

“It is a completely different role [from coaching]. Hopefully, Keith will be back in action soon again and he'll slip back in.” Ricken, Cleary added, has certainly not disappeared out of sight and attends the odd training session.

“He doesn't come every night for training, but he has been around one or two nights. He was anxious then, when he wasn't up to it, just to take a step back and he didn't want to be seen as interfering or anything like that. But yes, he is around the place.” On the injury front, Seán Powter looks set to make his first appearance for the Cork footballers in three months in Saturday’s provincial semi-final.

The 24-year-old, who was forced to sit out Rounds 3 through 7 of the Allianz League after suffering his latest hamstring injury in the first half of February’s Sigerson Cup final, returned to full contact training in the past fortnight and so is in contention for game-time at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“He's back now, so hopefully he can stay injury free,” said Cleary, adding that management will make a final call on Powter later in the week.

John Cooper is another half-back that management will wait until later in the week to make a final decision on after the Éire Óg newcomer, who has yet to play championship for Cork, picked up a calf injury last weekend.

Tadhg Corkery, Brian Hartnett, Paul Walsh, and Brian Hayes have all overcome their respective injuries and are available for selection.

Definitely ruled out, as was reported two weeks ago, is midfield general Ian Maguire.

“Sean Powter, Ian Maguire, these fellas will play on one leg. They want to play against Kerry, they want to play the big games, but like the medical people keep saying to us, you've got to look at the bigger picture.

“A week or two now could mean you'll have them for the rest of the season, whereas if they go out here the next day, they could break down and that's it for them.

“Killian O'Hanlon, Liam Donovan, they're long term [injuries], but they're back in training, Conor Corbett also.”