Fitzpatrick point snatches it at the death for Kilkenny 

Kilkenny 1-28 Galway 1-27 (after extra-time)

Centre-back Joe Fitzpatrick was the hero for Kilkenny when he landed the winning point deep into stoppage time at the end of extra-time to send them into a Leinster U-20 final next week against Wexford.

It was a reversal of Sunday’s senior game when Galway snatched it with a late free as these two sides served up a thriller that ebbed and flowed with Billy Drennan leading the Cats charge with a remarkable haul of 0-17.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Aidan Tallis saved two penalties from Galway sharpshooter Liam Collins in the opening five minutes of the second-half.

Galway led by 0-11 to 0-8 at half-time, having raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes with Collins leading the way from frees and open play.

But Kilkenny rallied and the accuracy of Drennan was key to their cause. They trailed by 0-9 to 0-4 after 22 minutes before Joe Fitzpatrick, Drennan (two) and Harry Shine hit four to cut the gap to the minimum, but Galway led by a goal at the break when Collins and Alex Conaire found the target.

Kilkenny cut the gap to the minimum with efforts from Drennan and Timmy Clifford after Collins saw both of his penalties saved and the sides were level four times before Ted Dunne and Clifford edged the Cats in front by 0-16 to 0-14 after 47 minutes.

Galway responded with four points in a row to lead by two after 53 minutes before Drennan levelled with two efforts from distance.

Collins looked set to win it when he pointed from the right after 64 minutes but there was still time for Drennan to hit a dramatic equaliser a minute later and send the game into extra-time.

Galway led by 1-24 to 0-23 at the break in extra-time with all 1-5 in that period coming from subs, with Reuben Davitt getting the goal.

Kilkenny hit four points without reply to level after 74 minutes and then Gearoid Dunne fired home a goal but Galway responded with three points to level before Fitzpatrick struck the winner at the death.

Scorers: Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-17 (14f, 2 ’65), G Dunne 1-0, T Clifford 0-3, J Fitzpatrick 0-2, J Doyle 0-2, H Shine 0-2, T Dunne 0-1, I Byrne 0-1.

Galway: L Collins 0-12 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), R Davitt 1-1, A Conaire 0-3, D Hanniffy 0-2, D Davoren 0-2, C Molloy 0-2, D McLoughlin 0-1, S McDonagh 0-1, T Leen 0-1, G Thomas 0-1, J Cooney 0-1 (f).

Kilkenny: A Tallis; N Rowe, B Reid, S Purcell; J Fitzpatrick, P Moylan, P Langton; K Doyle, A Hickey; T Clifford, D Walsh, P McDonald; B Drennan, G Dunne, H Shine. Subs: I Byrne for Dunne (38), T Dunne for Shine (43), P Lennon for Reid (44), J Doyle for Walsh (55), E O’Brien for Langton (58), J Walsh for Hickey (67), Dunne for McDonald (70).

Galway: D Walsh; M Walsh, E Lawless, A Nolan; S O’Hanlon, I McGlynn, J Cooney; L Leen, A Conaire; D Hanniffy, S McDonagh, D McLoughlin; L Collins, K Hanrahan, G Thomas. Subs: C Molloy for McDonagh (29); T Leen for L Leen (49), R Davitt for Hanniffy (49), D Davoren for McLoughlin (50), C Cunningham for Thomas (62), S Morgan for Cunningham (62), McLoughlin for Hanrahan (68), P Burke for O’Hanlon (68), L Leen for Conaire (74).

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).