Cian Byrne the hero as Wexford hold out against Dublin in U20 thriller

Leinster U20 HC

Wexford 1-15

Dublin 1-14

Cian Byrne inspired Wexford to a single point victory over a gallant Dublin in a thrilling Leinster U20 hurling championship semi-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Monday afternoon

Byrne hit 10 points - including two from play - and his markmanship was to prove vital in securing the win against an impressive Dublin outfit.

After James O'Brien pointed Dublin ahead inside two minutes, Byrne followed with two quickfire points, one free along with a 65 to edge his side in front. There were certainly plenty of positives through the opening exchanges with Brandon Saunders bringing the sides level with a pointed free.

There was very little change through the second quarter as Byrne continued to fire over scores alongside a long range effort from Cian Molloy, while Cian Ó Cathasaigh and Dara Purcell points left Dublin just one adrift (0-7 to 0-6) at the break.

But the second half exploded into life with both sides bursting from the traps. Wexford drew first blood with a Byrne free before Shamey O'Hagan set up Jack Redmond for a goal that extended their lead to 1-8 to 0-6.

But Dublin kept coming back. Captain and centre-back David Crowe fired over two long range points before full-forward Brendan Scanlon goaled from close range in the 42nd minute to leave two points between the sides (1-10 to 1-8).

While Wexford managed to extend into a 1-15 to 1-12 lead entering the closing stages, Dublin through points from a James O'Brien free and another from sub Tom Gleeson left the minimum separating the sides. But Wexford with both Cian Molloy and Kyle Scallan outstanding in defence held firm in the closing minutes to deny Dublin an opportunity of even bringing the game to extra time.

WEXFORD: Cian Byrne; Eoin Ryan, Kyle Scallan, A J Remond; Joe Barrett (0-1), Cian Molloy (0-1), Conor Foley; Darragh Carley (0-1), Luke Kavanagh; Richie Lawlor; Corey Byrne Dunbar, Shamey O'Hagan; David Codd, Jack Redmond (1-1, 0-1 free), Cian Byrne (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1, '65).

Subs: Tomas Kinsella (0-1) for Lawlor (45), Cormac Walsh for Codd (59).

DUBLIN: Eoin O'Connor; Andrew Keegan, Paddy Doyle, Luke O Lochlainn; Joe Flanagan, David Crowe (0-2), Colm Walsh; Cian Ó Cathasaigh (0-1), Sean Gallagher; James O'Brien (0-4, 0-2 frees), Ben McSweeney, Diarmuid O Dullaing (0-1); Dara Purcell (0-2), Brendan Scanlon (1-2, 0-2 frees), Charlie Keher.

Subs: Brian Dunne for Gallagher (36), Mark Murphy for Scanlon (48), Tom Gleeson (0-2) for Keher (50); Fionn Rock for O Lochlainn (56).

Referee: Shane Guinan (Offaly).