Joe McDonagh Cup round-up: Looking a three horse race now

The Joe McDonagh Cup is looking like a three horse race between Antrim, Offaly and Kerry after the weekend’s results, with Carlow and Down both suffering their second defeat in succession by narrow margins.

Offaly’s trip to Tralee in a fortnight now looks like the crucial contest in terms of reaching the Joe McDonagh Cup final, following the Faithful County’s 1-26 to 2-18 win over Down in Ballycran yesterday, where Eoghan Cahill (0-16, 0-12f) and Killian Sampson (1-5) carried the bulk of the scoring load for Michael Fennelly’s side.

Offaly played much the better hurling in the opening half with the wind behind them, putting 0-17 on the board, but Down were handed a lifeline just before half time when Daithí Sands got a flick to Conor Woods’ sideline cut for the game’s first goal, reducing the gap to five.

The visitors again pushed on with three of the first four points in the second half, meaning that when Down won a free on the 20 metre line, Conor Woods opted to go for goal and just about forced the sliothar across the line.

Sampson finally settled Offaly’s nerves with his goal in the 50th minute, and they always had a bit of breathing room from then on.

Carlow now need to win their last two games and hope for favours from elsewhere, after they fell short by a goal against Antrim at Corrigan Park, 2-22 to 1-22.

Good goals from Conal Cunning and Neil McManus set Antrim up with a six point lead in the first half, but Chris Nolan replied in kind for Carlow, and the away side took the lead in the second half through a series of scores from Nolan, Marty Kavanagh and Kevin McDonald.

Antrim found the reserves to work their way back into the tie however, and scores from Eoin O’Neill, Conal Bohill and Cunning saw them over the line.

Down had some good news on Saturday in Cavan, when they won the Richie McElligott Cup for the first time, thanks to their 2-15 to 0-15 win over Roscommon in the All-Ireland U-20 ‘B’ hurling final.

Roscommon led by 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time but missed goal chances either side of the interval would haunt them. In contrast, Michael Dorrian and Oisín Coulter took their opportunities, with a penalty save from Cathal Lavery also central to the win.