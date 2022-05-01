Spa join Rathmore on top as Ballymacelligott move closer to safety

Spa joined Rathmore at the top of Division 1 of the County League on 8 points after a home win over bottom club Kenmare Shamrocks on Saturday evening in Round 5 of the County League on a 2-12 to 1-7 scoreline.

Spa led 0-5 to 0-4 at half time thanks to points from Mike Stam O’Donoghue and two each from Cian Murphy and Evan Cronin. While Tom Murnane, Kevin O’Sullivan with two and another from Pearse O’Brien were on the mark for Kenmare Shamrocks.

Spa moved 0-9 to 0-5 clear at the end of the third quarter with Ciaran Spillane, Evan Cronin and Cian Murphy all on target. Moments later Spa were again on the attack, Cian Tobin breaking through the Kenmare defence for the first goal in the 48th minute. Paul O’Connor and Evan Cronin swapped scores before Dan McCarthy added another for Kenmare to make it 1-10 to 0-7 with five minutes left.

Kenmare won a penalty in the 63rd minute with Paul O’Connor slotting past the keeper. From the kick-out, Liam Kearney and Shane Cronin linked up for a run and worked it in to David Spillane who found the Kenmare net as Spa eased to their fourth win.

Rathmore lost a close East Kerry derby game to Dr Crokes on a 0-12 to 1-7 and thus remain on eight points while Dr Crokes, Gneeveguilla and Austin Stacks are all lurking a point behind on seven points.

Ballymacelligott are now on six points after beating St Mary’s. They made it three wins from five with a 2-20 to 1-8 win over St Mary’s who had beaten Stacks the previous week. Ballymac led 0-14 to 0-3 at half time with Vinnie Horan scoring 0-6 and in the second half they added two goals from Donal Daly and Micheal Reidy while Liam O’Connell got a late St Mary’s consolation goal.

Gneeveguilla and Kerins O’Rahilly’s shared the points with 1-9 to 0-12 scoreline thanks to a late Barry John Keane free and he contributed 0-7 while Tom Hoare scored four points and Shane O’Sullivan scored the home side’s goal.

Austin Stacks and Dingle also finished in a draw 2-12 to 1-15 while Legion beat An Ghaeltacht 4-12 to 1-12 to move to four points.