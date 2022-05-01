Spa join Rathmore on top as Ballymacelligott move closer to safety

Elsewhere there were wins for Dr Crokes and Legion. Gneeveguilla and Kerins O'Rahilly's shared the points as did Austin Stacks and Dingle
Spa join Rathmore on top as Ballymacelligott move closer to safety

Barry John Keane of Kerins O'Rahilly's kicked a late free to draw their game with Gneeveguilla

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 18:31
Murt Murphy

Spa joined Rathmore at the top of Division 1 of the County League on 8 points after a home win over bottom club Kenmare Shamrocks on Saturday evening in Round 5 of the County League on a 2-12 to 1-7 scoreline. 

Spa led 0-5 to 0-4 at half time thanks to points from Mike Stam O’Donoghue and two each from Cian Murphy and Evan Cronin. While Tom Murnane, Kevin O’Sullivan with two and another from Pearse O’Brien were on the mark for Kenmare Shamrocks. 

Spa moved 0-9 to 0-5 clear at the end of the third quarter with Ciaran Spillane, Evan Cronin and Cian Murphy all on target. Moments later Spa were again on the attack, Cian Tobin breaking through the Kenmare defence for the first goal in the 48th minute. Paul O’Connor and Evan Cronin swapped scores before Dan McCarthy added another for Kenmare to make it 1-10 to 0-7 with five minutes left. 

Kenmare won a penalty in the 63rd minute with Paul O’Connor slotting past the keeper. From the kick-out, Liam Kearney and Shane Cronin linked up for a run and worked it in to David Spillane who found the Kenmare net as Spa eased to their fourth win.

Rathmore lost a close East Kerry derby game to Dr Crokes on a 0-12 to 1-7 and thus remain on eight points while Dr Crokes, Gneeveguilla and Austin Stacks are all lurking a point behind on seven points.

Ballymacelligott are now on six points after beating St Mary’s. They made it three wins from five with a 2-20 to 1-8 win over St Mary’s who had beaten Stacks the previous week. Ballymac led 0-14 to 0-3 at half time with Vinnie Horan scoring 0-6 and in the second half they added two goals from Donal Daly and Micheal Reidy while Liam O’Connell got a late St Mary’s consolation goal.

Gneeveguilla and Kerins O’Rahilly’s shared the points with 1-9 to 0-12 scoreline thanks to a late Barry John Keane free and he contributed 0-7 while Tom Hoare scored four points and Shane O’Sullivan scored the home side’s goal.

Austin Stacks and Dingle also finished in a draw 2-12 to 1-15 while Legion beat An Ghaeltacht 4-12 to 1-12 to move to four points.

More in this section

Tyrone v Derry - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Derry have 11 points to spare over ill-disciplined Tyrone
Nemo Rangers v Austin Stacks - AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship semi-final Cork SFL: Nemo secure bragging rights with hammering of Douglas
Cork minor hurling team named for Clare semi clash Cork minor hurling team named for Clare semi clash
Mick O'Grady with Ciaran Downey 1/5/2022

Confident Kildare cruise past Louth

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices