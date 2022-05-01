No separating Tipp and Clare in Munster camogie semi-final

These sides will have to meet again to determine who will play Cork in the Munster final
1 May 2022; Caoimhe Maher of Tipperary in action against Aoife Keane of Clare during the Munster Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Clare and Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 14:33
Therese O’Callaghan

Munster Camogie semi-final

Tipperary 1-16 Clare 2-13 

A cracking Munster senior camogie championship semi-final finished honours even at FBD Semple Stadium today (Sunday), the game played as part of a double-header before the Clare and Cork SHC tie.

Tied at half-time, 1-8 apiece, the teams were locked five more times - Tipperary requiring a Grace O’Brien point in the third minute of stoppage to save the day.

Tipperary, with the wind in the first half, started with intent and raced into a 1-5 to 0-3 lead after quarter of an hour. The goal was brilliantly worked by the pacy Clodagh McIntyre to Jenny Grace who provided the finish.

The hosts advantage increased to six points before Clare found momentum. Roared on by the Saffron and Blue crowd, they outscored Tipperary 1-4 to a point - Aine O’Loughlin’s goal on the 30th minute was timely and drew the sides level, 1-8 apiece.

It continued to be nip and tuck throughout the second-half. Tipperary substitute Nicole Walsh added to the Blue and Gold tally while Lorna McNamara helped keep the Banner in the hunt.

In a hectic finish, Eimear Kelly managed to poke the sliotar over the line and hand the initiative to Clare.

O’Brien, however, was equal to the challenge and the sides will have to meet again to determine who will play Cork in the final.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Grace (1-1), N Walsh, C Hennessy, G O’Brien and C McIntyre (0-2 each), E McGrath (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: A O’Loughlin (1-3), E Kelly (1-1), C Morey (frees) and L McNamara (0-1 free) (0-4 each), M Scanlon (0-1).

TIPPERARY: A Slattery; J Bourke (Joint-Capt), M Ryan, E Loughman; C Maher, C Ryan, A McGrath; G O’Brien (Joint-Capt), N Treacy; J Grace, R Howard, C Hennessey; C Hogan, C Devane, C McIntyre.

Subs: C McCarthy for N Treacy (half-time), N Walsh for C Hogan (46), E McGrath for C Hennessy (53), E Fryday for J Grace (60).

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, C Hehir (Joint-Capt), C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; M Scanlon, C Carmody; L McNamara, N O’Dea (Joint-Capt), L Daly; E Kelly, A O’Loughlin, Z Spillane.

Subs: G Hickey for M Scanlon (52).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).

