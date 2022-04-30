Room for improvement but Power is happy with Tipp's growth

Tipperary senior football manager David Power said he was extremely happy to come down to Dungarvan and get a result in the Munster SFC quarter-final.

“I wouldn’t be writing home about the performance. I thought some of our shooting at times was very sloppy. But it is great, we are after winning by eight points," he said after Tipp's 2-13 to 1-08 victory at Fraher Field.

"We had six debutants, we have to be extremely happy with that. There are things we have to work on for the next two weeks. It is a great place to be — in a Munster semi-final. Limerick won the other quarter-final which means it is a home draw in Thurles. We will take that every day of the week.

“Billy Lee has done a great job with Limerick, they will be favourites, obviously they are a Division 2 side. I’m sure Limerick will be gunning for us in terms of two years ago when they might feel we robbed them down in Limerick.”

Power does, however, have some injury concerns.

“We picked up a couple of injuries again tonight. That is worrying. Obviously we had no Robbie Kiely - his injury is just below his calf - and then Bill Maher (hamstring) to go off in the first-half and Kevin Fahey (dead calf) to go off in the second-half," lamented Power.

“They are three big threats for us going forward. Hopefully we can get them back fit for two weeks time, that is not going to be easy.

“Mark Russell should be back, he was motoring very well last night. We will be hopeful he will be back in full training next week. Steven O’Brien is still working on his fitness, his goal in the second-half steadied the ship for us.”

Power and the Premier men came into 2022 with twin ambitions — getting promoted in the league and contesting for Sam Maguire.

“Probably the two goals we had were to get out of Division 4 and to be back in Sam Maguire, which would be huge. To get three, four, five championship games for this group as well. It is such a young group, people outside of Tipp mightn’t realise it. It is great credit to those lads," added Power.

“When you see the likes of Mikey O’Shea, Martin Kehoe worked extremely hard and I thought Jack Kennedy is really coming back into his own again which is great to see because the last two or three years he has been plagued with injuries so it is great to see him back playing to his full potential again.”