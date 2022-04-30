Cox leads the torment with Rossies just too strong for Sligo

CONNACHT SFC SF: Sligo 0-11 Roscommon 0-23

Roscommon’s tenure as the inter-county game’s only undefeated men’s senior football team never looked under threat in the course of a comprehensive Connacht semi-final defeat of 14-man Sligo on Saturday evening.

The visitors were leading by just three points to two when Sligo’s David Philips was shown a straight red card for a 14th-minute off-the-ball incident that left Conor Cox doubled over on the ground having just landed a free.

The incident was not seen by referee Noel Mooney, nor by his linesmen, but a consultation with an umpire behind the Sligo goal resulted in the Cavan man proceeding with the ultimate punishment in his arsenal.

This was always going to be a difficult assignment for a county that failed to escape the clutches of Division Four against a side that had booked its return to the top tier but Philips’ absence meant that they would not be able to continue with their policy of 15 men behind the ball.

It's unlikely the full complement would have made any difference to the result.

Gaps inevitably appeared and Anthony Cunningham’s men didn’t have to be on top of their game to make enough of them. They missed almost as many attempts on the sticks as they did scores in the opening 35 but none of this ever raised an alarm.

Roscommon all but made the game safe by the break with Conor Cox the chief tormentor. The former Kerry player had five points to his name by the change of ends in what was a nondescript affair played out on a wet and dull evening but one with little in the way of wind.

Up 0-9 to 0-5 on the restart, they picked up where they left off. Ciarain Murtagh could have had a goal either side of the break if his sights had been a few inches lower but that didn’t matter either as the points were rattled off one after the other.

One of Galway or Leitrim will join Roscommon in the final. The Tailteann Cup awaits Sligo.

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (0-3, 2 frees); D Cummins (0-2); S Carrabine, C Marren, M Walsh, P O’Connor, P Spillane and P Hughes (all 0-1).

Scorers for Roscommon: C Cox (0-6, 3 frees); C Murtagh (0-4); E Smith (0-4, 1 free): N Kilroy (0-2); B Stack, C Daly, K Doyle and A Glennon and D Murtagh (all 0-1); E Nolan (0-1 ‘45’): D Smith (0-1 free).

Sligo: A Devaney; D Philips, E Lyons, P McNamara; N Mullen, D Cummins, M Walsh; P Kilcoyne, C Marren; M Gordon, P O’Connor, K Cawley; A Reilly, N Murphy, S Carrabine.

Subs: P Spillane for Reilly and D Quinn for Cawley (both 48); C Griffin for O’Connor (53); P Laffey for Cummins (57); P Hughes for Gordon (64).

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; C Hussey, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeown, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: C Daly for Murray (46); K Doyle for Harney (54); N Kilroy for McKeon (56); D Murtagh for D Smith (57); A Glennon for Hussey (64).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).