Sweeney and O'Brien goals do a lot of the damage as Premier men advance to semi-final clash with Limerick
Tipp start slow but move up a gear to see off Waterford 

Spot on: Conor Sweeney of Tipperary scores his side's first goal via a penalty during the Munster SFC Quarter-Final between Waterford and Tipperary at Fraher Field. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 21:14
Therese O’Callaghan

MUNSTER SFC QF: Waterford 1-8 Tipperary 2-13 

Tipperary progressed to the Munster SFC semi-final with victory over Waterford at the Fraher Field, Dungarvan tonight. 

The favourites managed by David Power, backed up a good league campaign that saw them promoted to Division 3, to emerge with eight points to spare.

After a slow start, they were six points up at half-time. With a greater array of scorers, they advanced and will entertain Limerick in the last four in a fortnight. Waterford, meanwhile, will enter the Tailteann Cup.

It was all-Waterford at the off. Wing-back Dermot Ryan landed the opening point in the third minute. They increased their advantage soon afterwards when Jason Curry scored from the penalty spot following a foul on Stephen Curry.

Tipperary didn’t open their account until the seventh minute, it came courtesy of midfielder Jack Kennedy. A brace of close-in frees followed from captain Conor Sweeney to leave them just a point in arrears after the opening 10 minutes.

It remained a one-point match at the quarter hour mark, 1-2 to 0-4.

When Kennedy took an opportunity to score his second point the sides were level, and significantly Tipperary were up-and-running. And they took the lead for the first time when Sean O’Connor broke through and was fouled by Mikey Kiely - the resultant penalty was put away by Sweeney.

The visitors, having found their rhythm, claimed the final three points of a busy half courtesy of Mikey O’Shea (2) and Sean O’Connor (free), 1-8 to 1-2. The only blip was an injury picked up by wing-forward Bill Maher that saw him replaced by Eanna McBride 10 minutes from the interval.

The hosts, who hadn’t scored since the 11th minute, were dealt a blow too with midfield player Michael Curry not returning for the second-half carrying a shoulder injury.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Waterford restarted, as they did in the first half, positively. Dermot Ryan and Jason Curry points cut the deficit to four. They had further opportunities to narrow the gap, but couldn’t avail.

Tipperary’s injury list was growing, however there was good news for their supporters when the experienced Steven O’Brien was introduced after he missed the league, the Ballina man billowing the net in the 48th minute, 2-9 to 1-5 but Jason Curry kept Waterford in touch through placed balls.

Tipperary almost had a third goal, Martin Kehoe’s effort coming back off the woodwork in the 56th minute.

They outscored Waterford three points to one thereafter as substitute Liam McGrath was black carded at the death.

Scorers for Waterford: J Curry (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees), D Ryan and C Murray (0-2 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), S O’Connor (0-4, 0-1 free), S O’Brien (1-0), M O’Shea (0-3), J Kennedy (0-2).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; M Kiely, D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby; D Ryan, D Hallihan, J O’Sullivan; M Curry (Capt), J Curry; C Murray, S Curry, B Lynch; D Corcoran, T O’Connell, J Walsh.

Subs: T Guiry for M Curry (half-time inj), J Keane for S Curry (59), J Flavin for J Walsh (67).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, J Harney; C Kennedy, J Kennedy; B Maher, M Kehoe, T Doyle; M O’Shea, C Sweeney (Capt), S O’Connor.

Subs: E McBride for B Maher (25 inj), S O’Brien for K Fahey (44 inj), L McGrath for M Kehoe (60), T Maher for M O’Shea (66), L Boland for J Kennedy (70).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois).

