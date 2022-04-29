Sorcerer v apprentice: Previous battles of manager and former star

Galway’s victory over Mayo last Sunday denied Leitrim manager Andy Moran the chance to lock horns with his old boss James Horan next weekend.

Nevertheless, the eagerly-awaited battle between apprentice and sorcerer takes place in Salthill tomorrow as Henry Shefflin bids to get one over Brian Cody, the man under whom he won 10 All-Ireland senior titles.

A huge Kilkenny crowd is expected to make the trip to Pearse Stadium in as much anticipation of seeing their favourite son bidding to beat his native county and Cody aiming to prove the old bull still knows best.

Who will come out on top? Do previous championship battles between the mentor and the pupil give us any indication? Here are four previous occasions when such friends have turned foes:

1998 All-Ireland SFC semi-final, Kildare v Kerry and 2004 Leinster final, Westmeath v Laois, Mick O’Dwyer v Páidí Ó Sé.

Winner: Honours even. Despite the loss of midfielder Niall Buckley, Kildare were able to dethrone the defending All-Ireland champions. O’Dwyer’s son Karl kicked three points against his native county and Denis Dwyer had a goal disallowed as Kerry’s late fightback, aided by a couple of Maurice Fitzgerald points, came up short. Ó Sé exacted some revenge in 2004 when his Westmeath eventually overcame O’Dwyer’s Laois in a Leinster final replay.

2003 and 2004 Munster SHC finals, Cork v Waterford, Donal O’Grady v Justin McCarthy.

Winners: Honours even. McCarthy technically wasn’t manager of the Cork team featuring O’Grady that claimed the centenary All-Ireland title in 1984 but as coach his fingerprints were all over the team. Nineteen years later and the men were to the forefront in the first of two of the greatest Munster finals of all time. John Mullane’s hat-trick of goals weren’t enough to stop Cork in 2003 and his sending off the following year didn’t prevent Waterford making up for the following year as much as Cork went onto claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

2010 Connacht SFC quarter-final, Sligo v Mayo, Kevin Walsh v John O’Mahony.

Winner: Apprentice. Former Galway midfielder Walsh, who won his two All-Ireland medals under the guidance of O’Mahony, masterminded this first championship win for Sligo over Mayo in 10 years. Sligo outscored the reigning Nestor Cup holders by six points after the break to pull off this success in Markievicz Park. John Maughan also played under O'Mahony in his first spell in charge of Mayo and the duo were in opposing corners in the 2003 Connacht final when Galway led by the latter prevailed.

2011 Ulster SFC quarter-final, Armagh v Down, Paddy O’Rourke v James McCartan.

Winner: Sorcerer. The men are known more so as team-mates when O’Rourke captained and McCartan starred in Down’s 1991 All-Ireland winning team. However, McCartan’s last season in the senior county colours was played under O’Rourke as manager in 2003 when Down reached a first Ulster final in four years. Seven years later and McCartan was in O’Rourke’s position, leading the county to an All-Ireland final the previous September. Burren man O’Rourke took over Armagh that season and the following year secured the bragging rights over his old pal in their provincial opener.