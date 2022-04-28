Early bird Walsh fires Limerick into final

Shannonsiders lead from pillar to post in Leamybrien as seven different players get on the scoresheet
Early bird Walsh fires Limerick into final

File photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 16:04
Tomás McCarthy

Munster MFC Limerick 1-16 Waterford 0-9

A first-minute strike from Luke Walsh helped Limerick into the Phase 1 final of the Munster Minor Football Championship.

The Shannonsiders led from pillar to post in the Leamybrien sunshine as seven different players got on the scoresheet. Walsh led the way with 1-2 while Stephen Young, Diarmuid Hynes, Tommy Ryan and Bobby Smith also did damage up front. Aidan O'Shea was a towering figure at midfield while wing back Calum Boyle darted forward at every opportunity.

Waterford suffered their third loss of the campaign. Midfielder Adam Murray was their standout performer.

The visitors got off to a lightning start as O'Shea burst through the centre from the throw in and Walsh crashed the ball to the net with just 13 seconds on the stopwatch. Young then hit the first of his four first half efforts. Tommy Ryan smashed a shot off the crossbar in the third minute. Five of the six Limerick forwards registered from play by the break as they led 1-10 to 0-5.

Billy Byrne got Waterford's best score of the half with the outside of his right boot from 40 metres. Jack Power, Cormac McGrath, Kyle Moloney and Adam Murray also raised white flags.

Limerick notched four unanswered points in the third quarter including two from O'Shea. Corner back Shane O'Sullivan saw a ball cleared off the line before he lashed over. Moloney, Murray, Byrne and Cathal Sweeney struck consolation points for the hosts.

Limerick will face Tipperary in the Phase 1 final next Thursday.

Scorers for Limerick: L Walsh 1-2 (1 mark), S Young 0-4 (2fs), D Hynes 0-3, A O'Shea, T Ryan, B Smith 0-2 each, S O'Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: A Murray, K Moloney, B Byrne 0-2 each, C McGrath (mark), J Power, C Sweeney (f) 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Foley; E Browne, C Mangan, S O'Sullivan; C Boyle, C Harnett, P Downey; A O'Shea, T Meaney; D Hynes, T Ryan, M Kilbridge; L Walsh, S Young, B Smith.

Subs: B Ryan for Meaney (43), S Walsh for Downey (43), J Young for Smith (48), T Lloyd for S Young (51), A Considine for Ryan (56).

Waterford: S Burns; D O'Neill, S Wall, D Murphy; T Leane, S Power, O Buck; B Lombard, A Murray; K Moloney, B Byrne, C McGrath; K Flynn, C Sweeney, J Power.

Subs: T Gardner for O'Neill (40), B Curran for McGrath (48), D Jacob for Flynn (50), B Boland for Leane (52), S Flavin for Moloney (56).

Referee: J O'Regan (Cork)

More in this section

Waterford mourn the loss of Tom Cunningham, hero of '59 Waterford mourn the loss of Tom Cunningham, hero of '59
Dublin v Kildare - EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Final Dalton strikes to give Dubs the blues as Lilywhites triumph
A general view of Walsh Park before the game 17/4/2022 Perfect Tipp ride prolific spell to overpower Clare 
<p>Sore one: Cian Lynch of Limerick receives medical attention from chartered Physiotherapist Mark Melbourne during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Waterford. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Limerick talisman Lynch ruled out of Munster Championship

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices