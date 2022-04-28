Early bird Walsh fires Limerick into final

Munster MFC Limerick 1-16 Waterford 0-9

A first-minute strike from Luke Walsh helped Limerick into the Phase 1 final of the Munster Minor Football Championship.

The Shannonsiders led from pillar to post in the Leamybrien sunshine as seven different players got on the scoresheet. Walsh led the way with 1-2 while Stephen Young, Diarmuid Hynes, Tommy Ryan and Bobby Smith also did damage up front. Aidan O'Shea was a towering figure at midfield while wing back Calum Boyle darted forward at every opportunity.

Waterford suffered their third loss of the campaign. Midfielder Adam Murray was their standout performer.

The visitors got off to a lightning start as O'Shea burst through the centre from the throw in and Walsh crashed the ball to the net with just 13 seconds on the stopwatch. Young then hit the first of his four first half efforts. Tommy Ryan smashed a shot off the crossbar in the third minute. Five of the six Limerick forwards registered from play by the break as they led 1-10 to 0-5.

Billy Byrne got Waterford's best score of the half with the outside of his right boot from 40 metres. Jack Power, Cormac McGrath, Kyle Moloney and Adam Murray also raised white flags.

Limerick notched four unanswered points in the third quarter including two from O'Shea. Corner back Shane O'Sullivan saw a ball cleared off the line before he lashed over. Moloney, Murray, Byrne and Cathal Sweeney struck consolation points for the hosts.

Limerick will face Tipperary in the Phase 1 final next Thursday.

Scorers for Limerick: L Walsh 1-2 (1 mark), S Young 0-4 (2fs), D Hynes 0-3, A O'Shea, T Ryan, B Smith 0-2 each, S O'Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: A Murray, K Moloney, B Byrne 0-2 each, C McGrath (mark), J Power, C Sweeney (f) 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Foley; E Browne, C Mangan, S O'Sullivan; C Boyle, C Harnett, P Downey; A O'Shea, T Meaney; D Hynes, T Ryan, M Kilbridge; L Walsh, S Young, B Smith.

Subs: B Ryan for Meaney (43), S Walsh for Downey (43), J Young for Smith (48), T Lloyd for S Young (51), A Considine for Ryan (56).

Waterford: S Burns; D O'Neill, S Wall, D Murphy; T Leane, S Power, O Buck; B Lombard, A Murray; K Moloney, B Byrne, C McGrath; K Flynn, C Sweeney, J Power.

Subs: T Gardner for O'Neill (40), B Curran for McGrath (48), D Jacob for Flynn (50), B Boland for Leane (52), S Flavin for Moloney (56).

Referee: J O'Regan (Cork)