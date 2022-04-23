Two market leaders cement their status but Limerick edge Munster thriller

The Munster and All-Ireland champions emerged with victory from a dramatic Munster round robin tie.
Two market leaders cement their status but Limerick edge Munster thriller

23 April 2022; Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick comes under pressure during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Waterford at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 20:29
John Fogarty, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Munster SHC: Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21

Limerick’s shadow over Waterford and the hurling world grew a little longer this evening despite the worrying loss of Cian Lynch to a hamstring injury.

Lynch’s Patrickswell club-mate Aaron Gillane was excellent throughout but especially in the middle of the second half when Limerick hit their opponents for seven points without reply.

Goals from Stephen Bennett and Jack Prendergast followed in the 63rd and 65th minutes to heighten the tension among the 27,418 crowd in TUS Gaelic Grounds. However, points from Pat Ryan and Diarmaid Byrnes (free) settled the All-Ireland champions and they prevailed.

Limerick will be a tad concerned about the number of throw balls they were pinged for and this was the closest Waterford have got to them under Liam Cahill’s time in charge. But the performance of young Cathal O’Neill, who replaced Lynch, and their resoluteness will provide satisfaction.

Waterford started with more intent, going 0-3 to 0-0 up after six minutes. A diagonal ball in by Jack Prendergast in the eighth minute produced two goal chances, Jack Fagan missing the initial shot and then Barry Nash coming to Limerick’s rescue.

Limerick levelled matters in the 12th minute before Waterford strung together five points, three of them from Calum Lyons’ hurley and the others Stephen Bennett placed balls.

With Lynch having to make way with a suspected hamstring injury in the 10th minute, Limerick were in a tight spot but Byrnes launched the next three scores. Two Waterford frees followed but Limerick responded with four in a row to square the game in the 32nd minute, the second of them in the 27th minute an Aaron Gillane point from play, the first from a Limerick starting forward.

A belt of Austin Gleeson scores against a Gearóid Hegarty effort gave Waterford a two-point cushion in the final minute of additional time but Gillane contributed the final three scores to give the hosts a slightly flattering 0-14 to 0-13 half-time lead.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-13, 7 frees); D. Byrnes (0-6, 5 frees); C. O’Neill (0-3); G. Hegarty, T. Morrissey, D. O’Donovan (0-2 each); D. Reidy, P. Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S. Bennett (1-7, 1-6 frees, 1 65); A. Gleeson (2 frees, 1 sideline), D. Hutchinson (0-5 each); C. Lyons (0-3); J. Prendergast (1-0); P. Curran (0-1).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; B. Nash, M. Casey, S. Finn; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, G. Mulcahy, C. Boylan.

Subs for Limerick: C. O’Neill for C. Lynch (inj 10); D. Reidy for C. Boylan (52); P. Ryan for G. Mulcahy (57).

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; C. Gleeson, S. McNulty, I. Daly; J. Fagan, T. de Búrca, C. Prunty (c); D. Lyons, C. Lyons; J. Prendergast, P. Curran, A. Gleeson; Stephen Bennett, M. Kiely, D. Hutchinson.

Subs for Waterford: T. Barron for I. Daly (inj 29); J. Barron for D. Lyons (50); N. Montgomery for P. Curran (67); C. Daly for T. de Búrca (68); P. Mahony for M. Kiely (70+1).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).

Limerick GAA#Waterford GAA
Latest

