Weekend Football previews: Reasons to fear but Mayo and Donegal should have enough

SATURDAY

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Antrim v Cavan, Corrigan Park 2pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live BBC NI.

For all the talk about there being no difference between Division 3 and 4, Antrim will surely have gleaned more from their Division 3 run this spring than Cavan despite them topping and winning Division 4. Having fought for home advantage, Antrim will want to make it count and previous campaigns prove that they are causes worth fighting for. Backed by a crowd in full throat, they can surprise.

Verdict: Antrim.

SUNDAY

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Mayo v Galway, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4pm (D. Coldrick, Meath) Live RTÉ.

A venue that has hardly been kind to Mayo but led by a manager who has the Midas touch against Galway, there are still reasons for Mayo to be fearful here. Galway’s inability to see out the Division 2 final is something Pádraic Joyce will have been drumming into his players these last few weeks but it does point to a lack of ruthlessness as did last year’s Connacht final. It still seems they have too many square pegs in round holes at the back too. Mayo are that more balanced, that more assertive. It should go to the final whistle but a loss here for James Horan is almost unthinkable.

Verdict: Mayo.

Leinster SFC, Rd 1: Louth v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann 2.30 pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh).

Outside of Roscommon, Louth are the in-form side below Division 1 and there appears too much of a feel-good factor never mind the momentum they have generated to trip up here. Sam Mulroy has had a fine spring and will be expected to shine out again here.

Verdict: Louth.

Wexford v Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park 3pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary)

John Maughan will be able to call on his U20s now that they are out of their Leinster competition and they will be most welcome with the news Niall McNamee is likely to be ruled out of the game. Wexford showed only flickers of progression in the league whereas Offaly will be the better for playing superior opponents.

Verdict: Offaly.

Wicklow v Laois, County Grounds, Aughrim 3.30pm (F. Kelly, Longford).

It’s with a lot of uncertainty that Laois travel to Aughrim. Wicklow may have lost a manager in the league but like them Laois also lost their Division 3 status. That being said, Laois were 12 points better than them here last month and not enough has changed since for the hosts.

Verdict: Laois.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Donegal v Armagh, MacCumhaill Park 2pm (M. Deegan, Laois) Live BBCNI.

Hold onto your hats for this one. For the first time in years, former Armagh players were doing their bit to help the cause in the media this past week, pointing fingers of blame at Donegal for the row that transpired at the end of the league game in Letterkenny last month. As if to suggest to Maurice Deegan that their players weren't the instigators. Deegan is around too long for that but it highlights how crucial this game is for the two teams. On the easier side of the province, a win here virtually equates to a final spot. Donegal don’t look the force they were in dismissing Armagh with ease in previous years and Fortress Ballybofey shows some signs of wear and tear but they still have the edge.

Verdict: Donegal.