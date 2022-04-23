O'Neill is Galway's inside man. But just how valuable is his intel?

Last week, before Leitrim played London in the Connacht quarter-final, Cian O’Neill sent Andy Moran a text to wish the Leitrim manager all the best. O’Neill has always maintained a good relationship with Moran since he coached him with Mayo ten years ago but if Galway win on Sunday in Castlebar, O’Neill will be able to pass on those good wishes to Moran in person on the sideline before the Connacht semi-final.

Coming up against old friends has become a common theme and ritual for O’Neill because of how often he has run into them from his time on the inter-county circuit. This is O’Neill’s 17th consecutive season coaching an inter-county team, three of which were as manager of Kildare. Having spent that unbroken sequence with Limerick, Tipperary (hurling), Mayo, Kerry, Kildare, Cork and now Galway, meeting old friends is just an inevitable pattern for O’Neill to follow.

When Moran did the excellent ‘Football podcast with Paddy and Andy’ alongside Paddy Andrews and Tommy Rooney in previous years, he was often loud in his praise of O’Neill. In one podcast discussion about when Mayo first started to emerge as a real All-Ireland force in 2012, Moran said that O’Neill “was the step-change” in that process. When the news broke last October that O’Neill had joined Pádraic Joyce’s backroom team, Moran said it “would be a huge boost to Galway”.

O’Neill is an engaging character who has never intentionally burned bridges when moving from one job straight into another. He has always maintained strong relationships with the players he has coached or managed, but the one place he did leave a trail of black ash was when moving from Mayo to Kerry only weeks after Mayo lost the 2012 All-Ireland final to Donegal.

O’Neill was only part of the backroom team but the fallout was more explosive again because it had been rumoured that O’Neill had made his decision before the All-Ireland final. O’Neill once publicly stated that the innuendo and rumour was “rubbish” but it still never cleared the black ash.

“I wouldn’t have any bad blood with Cian,” says Keith Higgins. “If I met him now I’d still have good time for him, but I think it did annoy the players because it was out there that he was gone to Kerry before the All-Ireland.

“He denied it when anyone asked him about it. I remember asking him the day after the (All-Ireland) final if the rumours were true and he said absolutely not. Then he was gone a week later.

“If it had been kept under wraps until after the final and he said then that he was going because it made more sense for him to be based closer to home, fair enough. It was just the way it worked out that upset people.”

James Horan replaced O’Neill immediately afterwards with one of the top coaches in the game in Donie Buckley, but there was no denying the impact O’Neill had made in his single season with the group.

“Because he had already won an All-Ireland with Tipperary, I had huge respect for him anyway,” says Higgins. “He was different in how he did things but his methods were excellent and he got on with the lads straight away. He was very detailed. You could tell he put huge thought into everything.

“Lads really took to that professionalism. I felt he really suited us too because we were a young team at that time. A lot of guys like Aido (O’Shea), Lee (Keegan), Donie (Vaughan) and these boys bought into Cian straight away.”

Whatever was or wasn’t decided before the All-Ireland final, O’Neill’s reasons for stepping away from Mayo were understandable. His back was giving him huge trouble. After a couple of car crashes a few years earlier, O’Neill had undergone surgery to remove two discs; after the All-Ireland final that September, two more were removed.

O’Neill was based in Limerick at the time. The round trip was unforgiving, but it was still obvious that there was more at play around the decision to depart Mayo than just the travel.

His role as Maor Foirne was stripped back during the 2012 league. O’Neill wanted to have a bigger say in the lead-up to the All-Ireland final. He had favoured Ger Cafferkey to mark Michael Murphy in the game’s key match-up.

“I just think the team could have been set up differently (for the 2012 All-Ireland final),” O’Neill said in 2015. “It could have been set up better.”

With O’Neill and Horan both having such strong personalities, the marriage was bound to come under strain.

“You can understand why there might have been a clash of personalities or egos between James and Cian,” says Higgins. “But being completely honest, I never saw anything that would have suggested that to be the case, or that it would have affected the group at any stage. Yet at the same time, you could have seen where that potential clash could have come from.”

Since he departed, O’Neill has been a thorn in Mayo’s side. His insight into Mayo was bound to have helped Kerry in the 2014 drawn and replayed All-Ireland semi-final. It was also an advantage when he managed Kildare to defeat Mayo in that famous ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ match in 2018.

Between 2008 and 2014, O’Neill worked with a team that needed to win an All-Ireland. He managed that with Tipperary and Kerry but not with Mayo. Since departing Kerry in 2015, his job specs have had a different profile but all three – Kildare, Cork and Galway – have been with teams that needed to, and should be, doing better.

The highlight of O’Neill’s four-year term as Kildare manager was reaching the inaugural Super 8s in 2018 after beating Mayo. The high watermark of his time with Cork was helping to take down Kerry in the 2020 Munster semi-final. And now Galway will hope to profit from his insight and experience in this situation.

Can O’Neill do it again? Or is any of this relevant anymore ten years on from his last involvement with Mayo? Yet O’Neill knows and understands the Mayo psyche. He respects Horan but he also has a good gauge of how he thinks.

“The game has completely changed in ten years so I don’t see Cian having any real advantage from a tactical point of view,” says Higgins. “There won’t be any great surprises in what Mayo look to do but knowing James so well will be an advantage. Cian knows how James thinks. Plus, that might be something Cian could be playing on in the background with the Galway lads.”

That inside knowledge has worked to the advantage of O’Neill, and the teams he has been involved with in the past against old friends, particularly against Mayo.

Horan has never lost to Galway in championship, which includes knockout victories in the last three seasons. So, any edge that O’Neill can provide now will be extremely welcome for Galway.