Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson named on bench for Limerick clash

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has resisted the temptation to start Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson for Saturday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Limerick.
He sticks with the same 15 who started against Tipperary last weekend. Both Barron and Gleeson made big impacts when coming on at half-time to help turn the game against Tipp.
S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Daly; D Lyons, C Lyons; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely.
B Nolan, I Daly, B Power, Shane Bennett, Pauric Mahony, K Bennett, M Harney, T Barron, P Hogan, J Barron, A Gleeson.