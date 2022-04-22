Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson named on bench for Limerick clash

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has resisted the temptation to start Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson for Saturday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Limerick
17 April 2022; Waterford manager Liam Cahill is interviewed after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 17:09
TJ Galvin

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has resisted the temptation to start Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson for Saturday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Limerick. 

He sticks with the same 15 who started against Tipperary last weekend. Both Barron and Gleeson made big impacts when coming on at half-time to help turn the game against Tipp.

WATERFORD (SHC v Limerick): S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Daly; D Lyons, C Lyons; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely.

Subs: B Nolan, I Daly, B Power, Shane Bennett, Pauric Mahony, K Bennett, M Harney, T Barron, P Hogan, J Barron, A Gleeson.

