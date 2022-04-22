Surely Mayo have over-reached, not under-delivered

To under-promise and over-deliver is one of those phrases one might expect to hear at a leadership conference where gurus with headsets employ words like ‘culture’ and ‘learnings’. And tell you ‘how to be the best you that you can be’.

The idea is that if you avoid raising expectations and then exceed them you will get a reputation as someone who always delivers ahead of time. The danger with it, of course, is that the more often you over-deliver the more it becomes the expected norm that one does so.

The phrase might well have crossed James Horan's mind in the build-up to Sunday's Connacht SFC meeting with Galway and this year’s Championship.

A narrative has developed that Mayo left an All-Ireland behind them last year. That the loss to Tyrone will have hurt them more than any of the previous heartbreaks and there have been many.

The reasoning goes that because they finally beat Dublin in the semi-final they were automatically favourites for the final. It was hard to believe at the time and events since have made it even plainer.

Dublin struggled over Meath in the Leinster semi-final last year and, with the benefit of hindsight, they were going to falter at some stage. Fate deigned that it would be Mayo who would finally put a stop to them. Dublin have since been relegated to Division 2 for the first time since 1995 and their performances have shown that they appear very much to have come back to the pack. The losses of Stephen Cluxton, Paul Mannion, and Jack McCaffrey have been too much for them to absorb.

If you made a combined XV from the Tyrone and Mayo teams from last year’s final, how many Mayo players would make it? By my count only seven. Yet the expectation was that Mayo should have beaten Tyrone.

Tyrone had a better goalkeeper, a better full back line, and more accurate forwards. The usual accusations were thrown around: ‘bottlers’, ‘chokers’, ‘time-wasters’. Some of this is down to sheer numbers. Mayo have now lost 11 All-Ireland finals since they last won in 1952.

Far too many people, however, seem not to have noticed that this Mayo team is a far cry from the one which contested five All-Ireland finals between 2012 and 2017. Just look at some of the names who have departed the scene since.

David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, and Andy Moran have all retired. Cillian O’Connor and Jason Doherty have only just returned from long-term injuries.

Some of those names are amongst the modern greats of the GAA. As well as that, other stellar names such as Lee Keegan and Kevin McLoughlin are in the autumn of their careers.

The job James Horan did in getting a Mayo team in transition to the last two All-Ireland finals has not been fully appreciated.

He has certainly over-delivered.

The Allianz League final defeat to Kerry showed how far Mayo are off. They were missing both of the O’Connors, Cillian and Diarmuid, as well as Paddy Durcan and Oisín Mullin. But the supporting cast were shown up as a long way off the standard required.

It would be no great surprise if Galway were to turn Mayo over in the Connacht quarter-final on Sunday. Such is the grit and heart within this Mayo group, however, that no one should write them off having a say in the latter stages of this year’s Championship.

Mayo’s biggest problem is, and has been going all the way back to the All-Ireland defeats in the mid-90s, a dearth of scoring forwards. The loss of Tommy Conroy cannot be underestimated. His goal threat offered Mayo something different.

Ryan O’Donoghue had a poor league final but has already shown himself to be a top operator. A full-forward line of Conroy, Cillian O’Connor, and O’Donoghue would have caused plenty of defences sleepless nights.

Mayo will need him to get O'Connor up to speed as quickly as possible as Connacht has become one of the most competitive provinces with three teams now in Division 1.

Taking the captaincy off Aidan O’Shea was one of the more interesting subplots of the off-season. It makes O’Shea droppable, and, much and all as the criticism of him has been way over the top, his form in the last 18 months doesn’t justify making the team.

A fresh and motivated O’Shea coming off the bench with 20 minutes to go would be a huge fillip for both the team and the fanatical Mayo support.

Mayo will never be too far off it when it comes to the latter stages of the Championship. They have too many good players and Horan is too good a manager for that. They are still among the top five or six teams in the country.

If they don’t win the ultimate prize again this year, expect to see the usual suspects go on the attack. Horan will know that this is likely to be his last chance to win an All-Ireland.

Expectations will have been dampened after the league final, now it is up to Mayo to see if they can finally deliver.