Dunne was sent to the stand after a verbal exchange with the Limerick official before the start of the second half in Walsh Park
Tipperary hopeful Tommy Dunne will be back for Limerick game

17 April 2022; Referee Johnny Murphy has words with Tipperary selector Tommy Dunne at half-time during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 15:35
John Fogarty

Tipperary officials are hopeful coach and selector Tommy Dunne will be able to resume his role before the Munster SHC Round 3 game against Limerick on May 8.

Based on referee Johnny Murphy’s match report, the Central Competitions Control Committee proposed a 12-week ban for the Toomevara man. Dunne was sent to the stand after a verbal exchange with the Limerick official before the start of the second half in Walsh Park.

In 2019, then Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was handed a similar three-month suspension, which was reduced to four weeks after the county board brought the case to the Central Hearings Committee. 

Fitzgerald had been cited by referee Cathal McAllister for comments he made during the county’s Division 1 quarter-final defeat to Galway in Pearse Stadium. Having had the penalty reduced, Fitzgerald avoided punishment and was able to man the sideline for Wexford’s championship opener against Dublin nine weeks later.

However, the GAA has since changed the rule to ensure a team official can’t avoid missing at least one game because of their suspension. Dunne, whose hearing will take place next week, is expected to be in the stand for tomorrow’s Round 2 clash with Clare in FBD Semple Stadium with other selectors Paul Curran and Johnny Enright assisting manager Colm Bonnar on the sideline.

Ticket sales for the game have been relatively slow. A crowd of 20,782 attended their last round-robin meeting in Thurles in 2018 although that was the hosts’ final round game, which they needed to win to avoid being knocked out. Clare won by two points, 1-23 to 1-21.

Having lost to Limerick and Waterford twice in their last three SHC appearances, Tipperary are hoping to avoid a fourth straight championship defeat for the first time in eight years. Between the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final, through the provincial and qualifier losses to Limerick and Kilkenny in ‘13 to the ‘14 Munster semi-final reverse against Limerick, they lost four on the spin.

