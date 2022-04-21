Ruthless Tipperary show Waterford no mercy in Munster MFC

Goals from Paddy O'Keeffe, Conall Grogan, and Daithi Hogan gave the Premier minors a 20-point win 
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 21:38
Tomás McCarthy

Munster Minor Football Phase 1 Round 2 

Tipperary 3-20 Waterford 2-3 

Ten players were on target for John McNamara's men. Free taker Grogan got 1-5, full forward Hogah hit 1-3 while towering midfielder O'Keeffe chipped in with 1-1. Centre back and captain Charlie King also starred with three points.

This was Waterford's second heavy defeat of the campaign. Billy Byrne and Liam Kiersey netted for the home side.

At the picturesque Leamybrien venue, in the shadow of the Comeragh mountains, the locals had something to cheer about as the Déise led 1-1 to 0-3 after 12 minutes. Byrne billowed the top corner with an unstoppable strike before Cathal Sweeney edged them ahead. Michael Flynn's side missed three chances to add to their tally.

Tipp outscored the hosts 1-7 to 0-1 for the rest of the half. Paddy O'Keeffe struck the post on 17 minutes but found the bottom corner of the Waterford cobwebs off the next attack. Charlie King cut through for two points as Tipp led 1-10 to 1-2 at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic as the Premier overpowered their opponents. Conall Grogan netted on 37 minutes with the help of the upright. The elusive Daithi Hogan thumped Tipp's third goal to the roof of the net three minutes later.

Kyle Moloney kicked Waterford's only second-half point from 40 metres. Six minutes from time, sub Liam Kiersey soloed along the end line and fired low past Oisin O'Donoghue for a consolation goal. Tipp subs Charlie English and Dylan Fogarty closed it out with late points.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Grogan 1-5 (5fs), D Hogan 1-3, P O'Keeffe 1-1, C King 0-3 (1f), O Shelly, F Fitzgerald (1f) 0-2 each, T O'Connor, B Carey, C English, D Fogarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: B Byrne, L Kiersey 1-0 each, C Sweeney 0-2 (1f), K Moloney 0-1.

TIPPERARY: O O'Donoghue; F Nolan, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O'Connell, C King, T Charles; J Higgins, P O'Keeffe; O Shelly, T O'Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.

Subs: C English for Carey (42), D Moore for Grogan (43), D O'Connor for Higgins (48), D Fogarty for Hogan (58), C McNamara for Shelly (58).

WATERFORD: C Moore; D Murphy, A Murray, S Wall; T Leane, S Power, O Buck; B Lombard, K Moloney; D Jacob, C Sweeney, J Power; B Byrne, S Flavin, D Harty.

Subs: K Flynn for Harty (HT), L Kiersey for Jacob (HT), F O'Brien for Flavin (38), A Quinn for Sweeney (38), D O'Neill for Byrne (50).

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Cork)

