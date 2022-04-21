Munster MFC: Limerick's strong first-half show helps see them past Clare 

Munster MFC: Limerick's strong first-half show helps see them past Clare 
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 21:16
Derrick Lynch, Rathkeale

Munster MFC Phase One Round Two 

Limerick 2-8 Clare 0-9

A strong first period from Limerick saw them overcome their neighbours in this Shannonside derby.

The home side in Rathkeale made light of playing into a stiff wind in opening half, finding the net twice inside the opening 10 minutes to build a 2-5 to 0-4 lead by the half-time break.

The first arrived after three minutes as Bobby Smith fired home, while Tommy Ryan finished a sweeping move with a fine finish to the bottom corner to leave Limerick 2-2 to 0-1 ahead at that stage.

Clare's tactic of long range deliveries to the edge of the square led to most of their six first-half wides, while indiscipline in defence was punished as Stephen Young slotted over three frees in the opening period.

Limerick's ability to win breaking ball in the middle third, allied to a willingness to get up in support to create the overlap, saw them pour constant pressure on the Banner defence. A powerful midfield pairing of Aidan O'Shea and Michael Keating dominated their own kickout, with Clare opting to go short for their restarts in the main.

Clare's workrate and willingness to take the fight to their hosts improved in the second period as Dermot Coughlan's side kicked four of the first five scores after the restart to reduce the margin to four points.

The goal that was needed to turn the result on its head never arrived though,  as a stout Limerick defence held firm to put themselves back into contention to reach the Phase One decider.

Scorers for Limerick: B Smith (1-1), Tommy Ryan (1-0), S Young (0-3, 3f), A O'Shea, D Hynes, L Walsh and E Curry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: S McMahon (0-2, 2f), C Talty (0-2, 2f), Darren Keane (0-2), G O'Shea and C Riordan (0-1 each, C Fennell (0-1, 1f).

LIMERICK: J Foley; E Browne, C Mangan, S O'Sullivan; C Boyle, C Harnett, P Downey; A O'Shea, M Keating; D Hynes, T Ryan, B Smith; L Walsh, S Young, M Kilbridge Subs: E Curry for Walsh, J Young for Boyle, J Fitzgerald for Keating.

CLARE: C Howard; M Kelly, D Hill, R Kilroy; S McMahon (c), P Nagle, J Garry; E Cahill, T Lysaght; C Meaney, D Keane, M Kelleher; D Killeen, C Fennell, C Talty Subs: G O'Shea for Kelleher, J Kelleher for Meaney, C Riordan for Lysaght, J Moylan for J Kelleher, N Fitzgerald for Kilory. 

More in this section

Dublin v Meath - EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Free-scoring Dublin too strong for Royals in Leinster U20 Football Championship
Waterford v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Tommy Dunne to sit out Sunday's visit of Clare to Thurles
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Kerry concession to break Cork Munster SFC venue impasse
<p>Conor Boylan takes Kyle Hayes’ spot in the one change to the Limerick team to face Waterford in Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 game in TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Conor Boylan set to replace Kyle Hayes in Limerick side to face Waterford

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices