Munster MFC: Limerick's strong first-half show helps see them past Clare 

Munster MFC Phase One Round Two

Limerick 2-8 Clare 0-9

A strong first period from Limerick saw them overcome their neighbours in this Shannonside derby.

The home side in Rathkeale made light of playing into a stiff wind in opening half, finding the net twice inside the opening 10 minutes to build a 2-5 to 0-4 lead by the half-time break.

The first arrived after three minutes as Bobby Smith fired home, while Tommy Ryan finished a sweeping move with a fine finish to the bottom corner to leave Limerick 2-2 to 0-1 ahead at that stage.

Clare's tactic of long range deliveries to the edge of the square led to most of their six first-half wides, while indiscipline in defence was punished as Stephen Young slotted over three frees in the opening period.

Limerick's ability to win breaking ball in the middle third, allied to a willingness to get up in support to create the overlap, saw them pour constant pressure on the Banner defence. A powerful midfield pairing of Aidan O'Shea and Michael Keating dominated their own kickout, with Clare opting to go short for their restarts in the main.

Clare's workrate and willingness to take the fight to their hosts improved in the second period as Dermot Coughlan's side kicked four of the first five scores after the restart to reduce the margin to four points.

The goal that was needed to turn the result on its head never arrived though, as a stout Limerick defence held firm to put themselves back into contention to reach the Phase One decider.

Scorers for Limerick: B Smith (1-1), Tommy Ryan (1-0), S Young (0-3, 3f), A O'Shea, D Hynes, L Walsh and E Curry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: S McMahon (0-2, 2f), C Talty (0-2, 2f), Darren Keane (0-2), G O'Shea and C Riordan (0-1 each, C Fennell (0-1, 1f).

LIMERICK: J Foley; E Browne, C Mangan, S O'Sullivan; C Boyle, C Harnett, P Downey; A O'Shea, M Keating; D Hynes, T Ryan, B Smith; L Walsh, S Young, M Kilbridge Subs: E Curry for Walsh, J Young for Boyle, J Fitzgerald for Keating.

CLARE: C Howard; M Kelly, D Hill, R Kilroy; S McMahon (c), P Nagle, J Garry; E Cahill, T Lysaght; C Meaney, D Keane, M Kelleher; D Killeen, C Fennell, C Talty Subs: G O'Shea for Kelleher, J Kelleher for Meaney, C Riordan for Lysaght, J Moylan for J Kelleher, N Fitzgerald for Kilory.