Tommy Dunne to sit out Sunday's visit of Clare to Thurles

The Tipperary coach and selector awaits a hearing to contest his three-month ban next week.
17 April 2022; Referee Johnny Murphy has words with Tipperary selector Tommy Dunne at half-time during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 17:29
John Fogarty

Tipperary coach and selector Tommy Dunne will be in the stand for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 2 game against Clare in Thurles as he awaits a hearing to contest his three-month ban next week.

The 2001 All-Ireland winning captain and hurler of the year was handed down the penalty for a verbal altercation with referee Johnny Murphy at half-time in last Sunday's provincial opener in Walsh Park.

Although Tipperary have confirmed the Toomevara man will object to the proposed 12-week suspension, with sources optimistic that it could at least be reduced significantly, he is not expected to be on the sideline for the visit of the Banner.

A three-month penalty would suggest the three-time All-Star is alleged by referee Murphy to have committed a Category 5 offence. If it is upheld, he will not be able to be at training sessions or on the sideline for at least the remainder of the county’s Munster SHC campaign.

After this weekend, Tipperary face Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds on May 8 and Cork in FBD Semple Stadium on May 22. The Central Hearings Committee will hear Dunne's case against the punishment late next week.

Dunne, now in his fourth consecutive season coaching the seniors, was part of Liam Sheedy's set-up when they claimed the 2019 All-Ireland title. He was also coach and selector to Declan Ryan when Tipperary won successive Munster titles in 2011 and '12.

A ban would prevent Dunne from any involvement with the team for the three-month period. Speaking about him earlier this year, Bonnar underlined his importance to the set-up and admitted he had worked hard to convince him to remain involved.

"He’s such a passionate Tipp man, he lives it on his heart, on his sleeve. He’s a top-class coach. If Tommy left the game now his legacy is there already as a player and as a coach, having coached All-Ireland minor, U21 and senior teams to victory, and being in counties like Dublin where they would have won their Leinster title. So Tommy doesn’t have to impress anybody.

“It took a long time to kind of get to him and talk to him because he probably felt he had been involved for a long number of years and it was time to move on, but I was delighted I managed to change his mind. I’m getting the benefits of it, and so are the players."

