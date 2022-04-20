Red-hot Fitzgerald fires Waterford past game Kingdom

Munster Under 20 HC Waterford 2-26 Kerry 1-12

Padraig Fitzgerald fired 2-4 from play as 14-man Waterford advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster Under 20 hurling championship.

The Kilrossanty corner forward looked razor sharp all night and has now scored 3-6 in two outings. Free taker Aaron Ryan rifled over 12 points. Half backs Joe Booth and Mark Fitzgerald also impressed for Gary O'Keeffe's charges. The winners were guilty of 15 wides over the hour.

This was another competitive display from Kerry. Midfielder Felim O'Sullivan and wing back Rory O'Mahony were best for John Hennessy's side.

Waterford made four changes from last week's loss to Tipperary as Mark Kilgannon, Colin Foley, Willie Beresford and Jake Foley all started. In the sixth minute, Fitzgerald collected a delivery from Ronan Power, beat two defenders and hit the ball into the ground past Keltyn Molloy. He finished the half with 1-3 from play. Four Aaron Ryan points (three frees) and two from Fitzgerald left Waterford nine up by the end of the first quarter (1-6 to 0-0).

On 16 minutes, the leaders were reduced to 14 when corner back Jack O Floinn caught Kerry forward Ronan Walsh on the head with a loose swing. Walsh sent the subsequent free between the posts. O'Sullivan added their first point from play. A Walsh free ended up in the Waterford net but it was ruled out for a square ball.

Déise defender Joe Booth landed two long-range efforts and centre forward Seanie Callaghan also pointed twice. Ryan increased his tally to six points by the break as Waterford went in 12 ahead (1-13 to 0-4).

Ten minutes into the second period, Mark Kilgannon saved from Kerry sub Mikey Kelliher. Booth and Mark Fitzgerald got eye catching points for the home team. Sub Cian Rellis scored with his first touch. Fitzgerald delivered the pick of the bunch when he struck over off his hurley in front of the bank.

On 45 minutes, Kelliher whipped to the net past Kilgannon. O'Sullivan reduced the gap to nine (1-20 to 1-11).

With eight minutes left, Fitzgerald found the far corner after Sean Walsh and Jake Foley set him up. The man of the match was denied his hat trick by Kerry number one Keltyn Molloy.

This was Waterford's first win at Under 20 or Under 21 level since 2016. They will travel to Limerick next Wednesday in the last four.

Scorers for Waterford: A Ryan 0-12 (10fs), Padraig Fitzgerald 2-4, J Booth 0-3, M Fitzgerald, S Callaghan 0-2 each, J Foley, T Flynn, C Rellis 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: F O'Sullivan 0-7 (4fs, 1 65), M Kelliher 1-0, R O'Mahony 0-2, L Crowley, C Walsh, R Walsh (1f) 0-1 each.

Waterford: M Kilgannon; C Foley, R Furlong, J O Floinn; J Booth, M Fitzgerald, R Power; S Fitzgerald, W Beresford; A Ryan, S Callaghan, S Walsh; J Foley, Patrick Fitzgerald, Padraig Fitzgerald.

Subs: T Flynn for Patrick Fitzgerald (40), C Rellis for Callaghan (42), C Walsh for Power (47), J Fitzgerald for Furlong (55), E O'Brien for S Fitzgerald (55).

Kerry: K Molloy; R O'Mahony, A Segal, K O'Connor; D Nolan, D Moriarty, L Crowley; F O'Sullivan, C Walsh; C Keating, R Walsh, R Monahan; N Guerin, J Sheehan, S Brosnan.

Subs: K Carroll for Guerin (HT), M Kelliher for Sheehan (HT), P O'Sullivan for Keating (38), M Clifford for Walsh (48), A O'Connor for Brosnan (54).

Referee: S Stokes (Cork)