Cork name team for clash with Limerick in Munster U20 Championship

The Cork U20 hurling team for tomorrow evening’s top of the table clash against Limerick in Group 1 of the Munster U20 championship shows two changes from the side that scraped past Clare last weekend.

Darragh O’Sullivan, at corner-back, and Eoin O’Leary, at corner-forward, are both promoted to the starting team after impressing when introduced as second-half subs during the 1-19 to 1-17 come-from-behind win over Clare at Sixmilebridge.