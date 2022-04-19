Cork name team for clash with Limerick in Munster U20 Championship

The Cork U20 hurling team for tomorrow evening’s top of the table clash against Limerick in Group 1 of the Munster U20 championship shows two changes from the side that scraped past Clare last weekend
Cork's Jack Cahalane in action. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 20:31
Eoghan Cormican

The Cork U20 hurling team for tomorrow evening’s top of the table clash against Limerick in Group 1 of the Munster U20 championship shows two changes from the side that scraped past Clare last weekend.

Darragh O’Sullivan, at corner-back, and Eoin O’Leary, at corner-forward, are both promoted to the starting team after impressing when introduced as second-half subs during the 1-19 to 1-17 come-from-behind win over Clare at Sixmilebridge.

O’Leary’s contribution was particularly telling, his three late frees helping Cork to overturn a four-point deficit late on.

Dropping to the bench are Sarsfields pair Cathal McCarthy and Daniel Hogan.

Kanturk’s Colin Walsh is again named on the bench despite his excellent showing when introduced as a half-time sub in Cork’s Round 1 victory, although it should be noted that the dual player was in action as recently as yesterday evening when lining out at centre-forward in Cork’s Munster U20 football semi-final win.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn is 7pm. Both teams are already certain of semi-final involvement, the prize for the winners tomorrow is home advantage in the penultimate round.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarr's), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Keating (Ballincollig), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D McSweeney (Blarney); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold).

Subs: C Wilson (Newcestown), C McCarthy (Sarsfields), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), E Cullinane (Ballinhassig), J Leahy (Dungourney), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C Walsh (Kanturk).

