Shock as camogie player dies following on-field head injury in Galway

The player, who is from a renowned Galway GAA family, died following the injury picked up in an accidental collision during a match between Athenry and Ardrahan.
Tragedy: The death of the young camogie player, who was in her 20s, has stunned the Athenry region. File photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 15:27
John Fallon

A young camogie player has died following a head injury picked up in a match in Galway.

The player, who is from a renowned Galway GAA family, died following the injury picked up in an accidental collision during a club match between Athenry and Ardrahan.

Emergency services rushed to Ardrahan in south Co Galway to treat the player following the incident during the league game on Monday. The game was abandoned as medical crews from three ambulances treated the player.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway where she was pronounced dead earlier today (TUES).

The death of the young player, who is in her early 20s, has stunned the Athenry region and the sporting community in Galway.

She was a prominent player for several Galway underage teams and other members of her family are renowned GAA players.

Prayers were offered for the injured player at a special Mass in Athenry earlier this morning.

A number of investigations are being launched into the death of the young player.

More to come...

