Lacklustre spring form never worried Kiely

John Kiely never doubted that the hunger of his players would manifest itself in the championship despite their mediocre league performances.

The Limerick manager revealed that the squad had undertaken heavy physical work during the spring and the less than impressive performances in February and March was 'the price we had to pay.'

“I see them on a Tuesday and a Friday where people see them on a Sunday. We knew the effort and the energy was there on a Tuesday and a Friday when we came back in January.

“We did struggle to keep that energy flowing for the full week every week and at times we didn’t get the energy exerted out of the group as a whole on a Sunday during the spring that we would like to have had. It just wasn’t there because we had a block of work to do during the week to get prepared for the championship. It was just the price we had to pay.

“We were still disappointed with our performances but we wouldn’t at any stage have been in any doubt about what this group are still capable of producing when they get the energy like that on the pitch.

“But, listen, it’s still only Round 1 of a round robin. There’s a long way ahead yet so now n it’s on to next week and the Gaelic Grounds. I think we owe the Gaelic Grounds a better performance this time around than what we’ve given over the last number of weeks (defeats to Galway and Cork). And I'm looking forward to getting that.”

Kiely was pleased with what he saw from his players as they inflicted the worst championship defeat on Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 26 years.

“It was satisfying from the point of view of the work, how hard the boys worked for the team and for themselves. They managed to generate a huge amount of energy onto the pitch and to get that energy exerted on the ball a lot. I think that was the key piece, really, so I'm very happy about that aspect of it. Seventeen wides as well so shooting efficiency would be something we’d be disappointed with. There were one or two (Cork) line breaks that I wouldn’t be happy with either, but they were of our own making as opposed to Cork’s making."

Asked about facing Waterford this Saturday, Kiely said he expects his players will need to put in a massive shift against Liam Cahill’s men. “It’s going to demand a lot of energy; that’s for sure. They’ve been hip-to-hip with us now for a couple of years. They’re a fine side. We’ve great respect for them as a group.”