Fermanagh pose the questions, Tyrone find the answers

In the second half, the class of the All-Ireland champions showed as each player increased their effort and their reinforcements showed well
Fermanagh pose the questions, Tyrone find the answers

TOP MAN: Tyrone's Conor McKenna breaks away from Declan McClusker of Fermanagh at Brewster Park in Enniskillen. 

Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 20:39
Declan Bogue, Enniskillen

Ulster SFC preliminary rd: Fermanagh 2-10 Tyrone 2-17

TYRONE produced a second half display worthy of All-Ireland champions to show the gulf in class between the top tier sides, and those that are left in the Tailteann Cup.

However, they will be concerned about another red card after Conor McKenna was sent off following a melee two minutes into time added on.

A goal from substitute Liam Rafferty punctured the Erne challenge, but it was the man sent on at half time, Conor McKenna, who transformed the Tyrone challenge. His all-action display was capped by a beautiful point that kissed both posts on the way over.

Given no hope going into this, Fermanagh might have went in at the break 1-6 to 0-8 down, but a serious case could be made that they were marginally the better side.

By the 23rd minute they were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead through a brace of points from Ryan Lyons and Sean Quigley along with Conall Jones capping a great move.

Darragh Canavan got Tyrone off the mark and Niall Sludden added another but they required three Darren McCurry points; a free, a mark and one from play to put themselves back into it.

Fermanagh had a possible goal chance when Declan McCusker executed a brilliant tackle and then created a point for Sean Quigley.

On the next kickout, Niall Morgan found Conor Meyler. McCusker bounced off him and his exertions in the previous minute told. Meyler kept looking for an option and when none came made his way to goal. Sweeper James McMahon tried to show him on his left side to take the point but he rounded McMahon and squeezed off a shot to the net to put Tyrone back into the lead.

It was a score to add a thin coat of gloss over a ropey first half. Match-up wise, the hosts had the advantage at this stage. Richard O’Callaghan was handling Cathal McShane, ditto for Ryan Lyons on Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary and midfield was fairly even.

But in the second half, Tyrone’s class showed as each player increased their effort and their reinforcements showed well. Two late goals for Fermanagh made the scoreline a little bit tidier.

Scorers for Fermanagh: C Jones (1-1), J Largo-Ellis (1-0), S Quigley (0-3, 1f, 1x’45), R Lyons (0-3, 1f), J McMahon, D McGurn (0-1 each), G Jones (0-1f).

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-6, 2f, 2m), C McShane (0-3, 1f), L Rafferty (1-0), C Meyler (1-0), C McKenna (0-2), C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy (mark), K McGeary, N Sludden, D Canavan, M Conroy (0-1 each).

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan, J Cassidy, A Breen; J McMahon, R O’Callaghan, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan; R Lyons, C Jones, J Largo-Ellis; C Corrigan, D McGurn, S Quigley 

Subs: O Kelm for O’Callaghan (55), G Jones for Corrigan, J McDade for Breen (both 56).

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, F Burns, C Meyler; C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy; K McGeary, M O’Neill, N Sludden; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan.

Subs: C McKenna for O’Neill (HT), L Rafferty for McGeary (50), M Conroy for McCurry (56), B McDonnell for Kennedy (61), C Shields for Canavan (69).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

More in this section

Westmeath v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Kilkenny find Championship groove after sluggish opening 
Wexford v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Galway left frustrated as three late Lee Chin points snatches draw for Wexford
Kieran Kingston 2/4/2022 Team news: Damien Cahalane gets the nod at full back for Cork, Tim O'Mahony at wing back
Dublin v Laois - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1

Laois come up just shy as Dublin hold their nerve

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices