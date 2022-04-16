Laois come up just shy as Dublin hold their nerve

Leinster SHC Rd 1: Dublin 1-20 Laois 2-15.

As far as arm wrestles go, this Leinster SHC encounter at Parnell Park had it all; furrowed brows, buckets of sweat and long spells of stalemate.

A slightly more seasoned and experienced Dublin team, Leinster finalists just last year, ultimately had enough left in the tank to apply the killer move in the closing minutes, Alex Considine's 62nd-minute goal going a long way to breaking a resilient Laois.

Still, it was a duel that lasted the duration with Dublin's seven-point lead after Paul Crummey's 70th-minute point whittled down to just two by a resurgent Laois at the end of stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Enda Rowland's 72nd-minute goal for Laois gave oxygen to their revival but they came up just short of a famous win.

Dublin then take the spoils and, in truth, they deserved to do so with Donal Burke the outstanding performer, picking off 13 points on an evening when Dublin also registered 18 wides.

This was a game Dublin were tipped to win with plenty to spare but, just like their 2019 Championship encounter against a Laois side then managed by Eddie Brennan, it was anything but plain sailing.

Dublin ultimately lost that All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final tie three years ago and, at half-time at Parnell Park, history was on the verge of repeating itself.

Laois led by 1-7 to 0-9 at that stage though it flattered them as Dublin had enough possession to be five or six points to the good.

The hosts struck 11 first-half wides in total with Chris Crummey, Davy Keogh and Burke all guilty of shooting multiple wides.

The misses badly undermined Dublin's bid to put clear daylight between the teams and Laois took full advantage, netting in the 10th minute to move 1-3 to 0-3 clear themselves.

It was a fortuitous goal as Mark Dowling pounced after a long Ciaran McEvoy delivery into the danger area was only parried into the air by Dublin goalkeeper Sean Brennan.

Dublin responded with points from Burke - three converted frees - and Fergal Whitely but almost as soon as they regained the lead they lost it again as PJ Scully twice pointed for Laois, followed by a long-range effort from goalkeeper Enda Rowland.

Scully rounded out the first-half scoring with a point deep into stoppage time to leave his team narrowly ahead at the interval.

Referee Liam Gordon didn't endear himself to the travelling Laois support with a 14-7 free count in the first half, in Dublin's favour, allowing Burke to finish the opening period with six points from placed balls.

The frees kept coming in the second half, and the wides, though Dublin did just enough to wrestle back the lead during the third quarter.

Burke, who'd yet to score from play, drilled two more wides from frees early in the second half but then sniped three terrific points from play to more than make up.

He punched the air in delight in the 46th minute after a fine long-range point which was set up by goalkeeper Sean Brennan who'd arrowed a pin-point pass to him after catching a point attempt from Laois.

It put Dublin two points clear for the first time and while it wasn't a big lead, it was significant in a tense, low-scoring encounter.

Sub Considine netted during his first involvement and with Dublin stretching their lead out to seven points, it looked done and dusted. Laois had one final kick though and they made it damn interesting in stoppage time.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-13, 7 frees); A Considine (1-0); F Whitely (0-3); C Crummey, R Hayes, J Madden, P Crummey (0-1 each).

Laois scorers: PJ Scully (0-8, 5 frees, 1 sideline); E Rowland (1-2, 1-2 frees); M Dowling (1-0); J Keyes (0-2), R King, A Corby, C Dwyer (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; J Madden, P Smyth, D Ryan; C Burke, C Crummey; D Sutcliffe, D Keogh, D Burke; R Hayes, F Whitely, E Dillon.

Subs: A Mellett for Keogh (35-71, blood); A Considine for Dillon (61); P Crummey for Sutcliffe (68); S Barrett for Smyth (69); Mellet for D Burke (71).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, P Delaney; R Mullaney, L O'Connell, C McEvoy; FC Fennell, J Kelly; C Dwyer, P Purcell, J Keyes; R King, PJ Scully, M Dowling.

Subs: A Corby for King (49); P Dunne for Delaney (56); B McGinley for Dowling (63); C Byrne for Dwyer (70).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).