Team news: Damien Cahalane gets the nod at full back for Cork, Tim O'Mahony at wing back

Cork manager Kieran Kingson has named rookie Ciaran Joyce at wing back and kept captain Mark Coleman at six - at least on paper - for Sunday's Munster SHC opener against All-Ireland champions Limerick at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Midleton's Conor Lehane is selected at corner forward with Shane Barrett lining out at 11. Rob Downey, Luke Meade and Alan Connolly all start on the bench for the 4pm throw in. Damien Cahalane gets the nod at full back, with Fr O'Neills' Ger Millerick named to start at centrefield alongside Darragh Fitzgibbon.