Austin Gleeson named on the bench for Waterford's clash with Tipp

The 2016 hurler and young hurler of the year is understood to have hurt his quad in training earlier this week and was considered a major doubt for the game
Waterford manager Liam Cahill. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 21:24
John Fogarty

Waterford have included injury concern Austin Gleeson on the bench as Liam Cahill has stuck with the same 15 that beat Cork in the recent Division 1 final for their provincial first round game against Tipperary in Walsh Park.

Jamie Barron and Iarlaith Daly, who also suffered quad injuries, are also selected among the replacements.

Gleeson served a one-match suspension and missed out on the Division 1 final win over Cork last Saturday week.

WATERFORD (SHC v Tipperary): S. O’Brien; C. Gleeson, C. Prunty (c), S. McNulty; J. Fagan, T. de Búrca, C. Daly; D. Lyons, C. Lyons; N. Montgomery, J. Prendergast, P. Curran; D. Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M. Kiely. 

Subs: B. Nolan, I. Daly, B. Power, Shane Bennett, P. Mahony, K. Bennett, M. Harney, T. Barron, P. Hogan, J. Barron, A. Gleeson.

