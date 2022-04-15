Four Championship debutants in Tipperary team for Waterford clash

Tipperary show seven changes from the team that lost last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford
Four Championship debutants in Tipperary team for Waterford clash

20 March 2022; Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Tipperary and Antrim at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 21:03
John Fogarty

Tipperary show seven changes from the team that lost last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford as they renew acquaintances with the Déise in Sunday’s Munster SHC first round game in Walsh Park.

As retirements and injuries beset Colm Bonnar’s options, Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn, Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Jake Morris are the only survivors from that game.

There are a total of four players making championship debut starts - James Quigley, Craig Morgan and Dillon Quirke in midfield and Conor Bowe in attack. Brian Hogan is selected in goal while Dan McCormack, Patrick “Bonner” Maher and John McGrath are named on the bench.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Waterford): Brian Hogan; C. Barrett, J. Quigley, C. Morgan; D. Quirke, R. Maher, S. Kennedy; A. Flynn, B. Heffernan; C. Bowe, N. McGrath, M. Breen; J. Forde, M. Kehoe, J. Morris. 

Subs: Barry Hogan; G. Browne, R. Byrne, P. Cadell, P. Flynn, E. Heffernan, P. Maher, D. McCormack, B. McGrath, J. McGrath, C. Stakelum.

More in this section

Wexford v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final Waterford sweat on Austin Gleeson's fitness
AFLW Grand Final - Adelaide v Melbourne Ailish Considine disappointed with Murray's  ‘dreadful game’ comments
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final The more things change the more they stay the same
Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Weekend previews: Limerick and Waterford to issue early statements of intent

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices