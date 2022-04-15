Four Championship debutants in Tipperary team for Waterford clash

Tipperary show seven changes from the team that lost last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford as they renew acquaintances with the Déise in Sunday’s Munster SHC first round game in Walsh Park.

As retirements and injuries beset Colm Bonnar’s options, Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn, Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Jake Morris are the only survivors from that game.