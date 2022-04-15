Waterford sweat on Austin Gleeson's fitness

The 2016 hurler and young hurler of the year, who has been in sparkling form of late, is believed to have suffered a quad injury in training earlier this week.
Austin Gleeson scored 3-22 in five league games, 3-10 from play.

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 12:42
John Fogarty

Waterford star Austin Gleeson is considered a doubt for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 clash with Tipperary in Walsh Park.

Having served a one-match suspension and missing out on the Division 1 final win over Cork last Saturday week, Waterford were set to welcome back Gleeson to the team this weekend. However, his involvement has now been cast in doubt by what appears to be a tear.

The 26-year-old scored 3-22 in five league games, 3-10 from play. He scored 2-3 in the Division 1 semi-final against Wexford in UPMC Nowlan Park before being sent off for an incident involving Simon Donohoe.

Waterford, who like Tipperary are expected to name their team tonight, had been hoping to call on Jamie Barron and Iarlaith Daly for the clash with Tipperary before they travel to face Limerick tomorrow week. Both had also suffered quad issues.

